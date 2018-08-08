Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., has been arrested on charges of securities and wire fraud.

Rep. Chris Collins was arrested Wednesday morning after a federal grand jury indicted him on insider trading charges as well as lying to federal agents.

According to WGRZ, the Buffalo area congressman surrendered to the FBI in Manhattan this morning.

The U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District has scheduled a press conference for noon to discuss the charges.

A federal indictment charges Collins his son Cameron, and Stephen Zarsky, the father of Cameron's fiancee, with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud and seven counts of securities fraud.

Rep. Collins is also charged with making false statements to the FBI.

Specifically, Collins is accused of receiving inside information about negative clinical trial tests conducted by Innate Immunotheraputics, an Australian biotech company with which he has long been associated.

The inside tip prompted Collins' son, and others to sell $1.78 million Innate shares shortly before the bad news was made public in June 2017 and the share price plummeted.

They avoided losses of $768,600, according to the complaint filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

House ethics investigation

Last year, the House ethics committee began investigating Collins for potential violations of federal law and House rules regarding insider trading.

In March, the non-partisan Office of Congressional Ethics began reviewing Collins’ activity and voted to send its findings to the House ethics panel in July.

The committee was looking into whether Collins shared material nonpublic information in the purchase of Innate stock. Additionally, the Office of Congressional Ethics said it its report that Collins may have also purchased discounted Innate stock that was not available to the public and that was offered to him based on his status as a member of the House of Representatives.

In a statement in October, the Committee on Ethics said it would not make additional public statements on the matter pending completion of its initial review. No additional statements have been released.

According to the report, Collins attended a meeting of the National Institutes of Health in November 2013 and during the meeting, discussed Innate and asked that NIH employees meet with company employees to discuss clinical trial designs. The report says if Collins took official actions or requested official actions that would “assist a single entity in which he had significant financial interest” he may have violated House rules and standards of conduct.

In June 2017, Collins was the largest investor in Innate, holding nearly 17 percent of its stock. When news broke of the failure of the company’s drug to treat multiple sclerosis had failed in a 93-patient trial, the company’s share price fell more than 90 percent, to 4 cents a share. The value of his holdings plummeted from $45.5 million to barely $1.5 million.

The company is currently trading at 30 cents a share.

In April, Collins resigned from the board of the Australian biotech firm, one week after The Daily Beast reported that the congressman has sponsored several bills that would have benefited the company.

Collins' attorneys, Jonathan Barr and Jonathan New, issued a statement shortly after his arrest.

"We will answer the charges filed against Congressman Collins in Court and will mount a vigorous defense to clear his good name. It is notable that even the government does not allege that Congressman Collins traded a single share of Innate Therapeutics stock. We are confident he will be completely vindicated and exonerated. Congressman Collins will have more to say on this issue later today."

