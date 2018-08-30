New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo shakes hands with a moderator as opponent Democratic New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon prepares before a gubernatorial debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, Pool)

HEMPSTEAD - Gov. Andrew Cuomo ruled out a run for president in 2020 in the opening minutes of his debate with Cynthia Nixon on Wednesday, leaving very little wiggle room for him to change his mind.

Cuomo, whose presidential ambitions have long been the source of speculation, said definitively he wouldn't run for 2020 — should he win re-election this November.

Here's what to know about his statement:

1) It was fairly Shermanesque

The gold standard for ruling out a presidential run remains William Tecumseh Sherman's refusal to run in 1884, when he said he would not accept his party's nomination and would not serve as president if elected.

Cuomo's statement similarly left little room for interpretation.

Debate moderator Maurice DuBois asked Cuomo whether he can promise New York voters that he would serve a full four-year term and not run for president in 2020 if he wins this November.

"Yes," Cuomo said. "Yes, yes and yes. Double yes."

2) There was one caveat

When DuBois followed up with Cuomo, the Democratic governor allowed for one exception.

"The only caveat," Cuomo said as the crowd groaned, "is if God strikes me dead. Otherwise, I will serve four years as governor of the state of New York."

3) Cuomo hadn't been so definitive before

Cuomo had most recently been asked about his presidential ambitions on August 17 during a conference call with reporters.

"I have no plans to run for president," Cuomo said then, which came as he walked back his earlier comment that America was "never that great."

Andrew Cuomo just now...



"I have no plans to run for president." — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellGAN) August 17, 2018

That line, of course, allowed for the possibility that he could make plans to run in the future.

It recalled a famous line from his father, former Gov. Mario Cuomo, who famously hemmed and hawed over running for president in 1992 before deciding against it.

"I have no plans and no plans to make plans," Mario Cuomo said in 1992.

4) Cuomo hadn't been considered a top-tier candidate

The governor had often been listed among potential Democratic candidates to take on President Donald Trump in 2020.

But national pundits often included him in the second- or third-tier of choices.

Cuomo wasn't among the 24 people selected by political handicappers FiveThirtyEight during a May fantasy draft of potential Democratic candidates. (Another New York politician was: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.)

In July, The Fix, the Washington Post's politics-oriented website, ranked Cuomo as the No. 12 contender for the Democratic nod.

Gillibrand was No. 6, while Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders took the top spot.

5) Cuomo's facing challenges in September and November

Cuomo is facing a Sept. 13 primary challenge from fellow Democrat Cynthia Nixon, the Sex and the City actor who is challenging the governor from the left.

Should he win, he would face Republican Marc Molinaro in the November election along with a host of third-party candidates, including Howie Hawkins of the Green Party, Larry Sharpe of the Libertarian Party and Stephanie Miner on the Serve America Movement line.

Nixon, meanwhile, could choose to stay in the November race on the Working Families Party line should she lose.

