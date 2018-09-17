Tuesday is a big day for owners of the Nintendo Switch.

On Sept. 18, Nintendo flips the switch on a new online service for the video game console, following in the footsteps of services such as Sony's PlayStation Network and Microsoft's Xbox Live.

Similar to PlayStation Network and Xbox Live, Nintendo Switch Online will allow owners of the console to play games online as part of a monthly or annual subscription. Membership includes other privileges, too, including access to some of Nintendo's classic video games such as "Super Mario Bros.," "Donkey Kong" and "Tecmo Bowl."

Here's everything you need to know about Nintendo Switch Online:

How do I sign up?

Users must have a Nintendo account to access Switch Online. Similar to Xbox Live and PSN, users can purchase a membership through the Switch's online shop or physical gift cards available at retailers.

How much does it cost?

There are two types of memberships: individual and family. For individuals, you can pay three different ways: monthly ($3.99), every 3 months ($7.99) or yearly ($19.99). Users can also opt for a family membership at $34.99, which works for up to eight account holders.

What does Nintendo Switch Online offer?

The ability to play compatible Switch games online, such as "Splatoon 2," "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" and the upcoming "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate." Select games may also support voice chat, available through a Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app. Subscribers can save cloud backups of their game progress, receive exclusive offers on Nintendo products, and gain access to a library of games from 1985's Nintendo Entertainment System (NES).

What happens if I play Fortnite?

Fortunately, for fans of the hottest video game out there, "Fortnite" will not require a Nintendo subscription to play online.

What kind of classic games are available?

The virtual NES will have 20 games at launch, including familiar names like "Super Mario Bros.," "Donkey Kong" and "Tecmo Bowl." Nintendo said new games will be added on a regular basis.

How does this compare to PSN or Xbox Live?

It's not as sophisticated as the options on PlayStation or Xbox. For example, they don't require an app to chat online during a game. However, Switch Online is a lot cheaper ($20 a year versus $60 a year for PSN or Xbox Live), and the classic library of beloved Nintendo games is highly appealing.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

