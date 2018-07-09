Norwegian Air takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 Max jets

WASHINGTON – Norwegian Air will cool its torrid expansion pace in North America, though the United States will remain a top priority for the carrier.

That means splashy announcements about new routes will instead give way to flight increases on routes Norwegian already flies.

“For the time being, we need to add more frequencies,” Norwegian CEO Bjørn Kjos said in an interview in Washington’s posh Dupont Circle neighborhood Thursday

Even with the shift in focus, Norwegian will remain in a growth mode this year. The company is in the midst of implementing 14 new U.S.-Europe routes that had already been announced by the carrier. Included among those are the three newest European destinations get to nonstop Norwegian service from the USA: Amsterdam, Madrid and Milan. (Scroll to bottom for the full list of upcoming routes)

Norwegian flies most of its U.S.-Europe flights on its new Boeing 787 Dreamliners. But the carrier uses single-aisle Boeing 737 Max jets on 10 routes from smaller airports in New York and New England.

Boeing 737 flights to Scotland from a third small airport – Bradley International Airport near Hartford, Connecticut – ended in March.

Kjos blamed United Kingdom taxes for making the Hartford flights unprofitable, but said 737 flights from Newburgh and Providence remain important cogs in Norwegian’s U.S. flight network.

“You have to try,” he said, adding that he’s happy with the current line-up of trans-Atlantic offerings. “The routes that we are flying now work quite fine.”

Kjos sounds the most optimistic about the potential from Newburgh.

“I think we will fly more into Newburgh,” Kjos said, though he did not offer specifics “Newburgh is doing very well."

Norwegian’s 2017 arrival was a milestone for the small airport, located about 70 miles north of Midtown Manhattan. Prior to that, Newburgh spent many years as a small regional airport, struggling to land high-profile routes.

Then came Norwegian and its routes to Ireland, Norway and the United Kingdom – European options that would be the envy of any similarly-sized airport. Adding to the buzz: sale fares that have occasionally dropped below $70 one way.

Bus service – timed with Norwegian’s schedule – provides connections between Newburgh and the Port Authority bus terminal in Midtown Manhattan.

But aside from Europeans looking for an alternate way to get to New York City, Newburgh has proved equally popular with Americans looking for nonstop options to Europe.

“You see a lot of people booking from northern New Jersey, parts of New York state and Connecticut,” adds Norwegian spokesman Anders Lindström.

In the face of Norwegian’s breakneck North American expansion, however, the company has faced skepticism from financial analysts about its balance sheets.

And, on Friday, Norwegian opened ticket sales for its newest international push in Argentina. The carrier already flies from Buenos Aires to London, but will now begin flying domestically in the country with routes from Buenos Aires to Bariloche, Córdoba, Iguazú, Mendoza, Neuquén and Salta.

The company lost more than $35 million for the full-year 2017, though it did swing to a "surprise" profit during the second quarter of this year. Some analysts have openly wondered how long Norwegian can keep flying, an assertion Kjos says is unfounded.

He pushed back again against skeptics on Thursday, saying Norwegian has been willing to shoulder red ink as it builds its network to a size that will allow it to compete on a global scale.

“This is about scale. You need to have scale in order to get the costs down,” he said, noting the costs involved to fund the carrier’s ramp-up since 2017.

Now, Kjos says that with the carrier’s enlarged North American network now largely in place, costs will stabilize as “we … are flattening out on our growth. The yield will start to pick up.”

Norwegian's new U.S. routes launching in 2018

Feb. 6: Oakland-Rome

Feb. 28: Newark-Paris Charle de Gaulle

March 25: Chicago O'Hare-London Gatwick

March 27: Austin-London Gatwick

April 9: Denver-Paris Charle de Gaulle

April 10: Oakland-Paris Charle de Gaulle

May 2: Boston-Paris Charle de Gaulle

May 7: New York JFK to Amsterdam

July 16: Los Angeles to Madrid

July 18: New York JFK to Madrid

Oct. 29: Orlando to Stockholm

Oct. 30 Fort Lauderdale to Madrid

Oct. 30: Fort Lauderdale to Rome

Oct. 31: Tampa to London

