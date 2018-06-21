Intel CEO Brian Krzanich, who abruptly resigned after what the tech firm on Thursday described as a "past consensual relationship" with a company employee, is the latest in a string of top business executives who were ousted or resigned for violating corporate codes of conduct.

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich speaks during a keynote address at the Monte Carlo Park Theater during CES 2018 in Las Vegas on January 8, 2018.

Mandel Ngan, AFP/Getty Images

A number of high-profile departures, all men, followed actual or alleged relationships with female employees. They include:

Darren Huston, president and CEO of Priceline, resigned Thursday after an investigation into a relationship with a female employee.

Bram Belloni

Priceline

CEO Darren Huston

Resigned in April 2016 after a lengthy investigation revealed a relationship with a female employee.

Dov Charney, former CEO of American Apparel.

Gary Friedman, AP

American Apparel

CEO Dov Charney

Fired in June 2014 by the trendy clothing company he founded. The ouster followed claims of sexual harassment of employees.

Brian Dunn, former CEO, Best Buy.

Denis Doyle, Bloomberg

Best Buy

CEO Brian Dunn

Resigned in April 2012 following an investigation into an alleged close personal relationship with a female employee.

Highmark

CEO Kenneth Melani

Fired in April 2012 following a domestic dispute and allegations of having a romantic affair with a business analyst employed by the health insurance company.

Stryker

CEO Stephen MacMillan

Fired in February 2012 following relationship with female employee.

Mark Hurd, former CEO of Hewlett-Packard.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Hewlett-Packard

CEO Mark Hurd

Resigned in August 2010 following charges of sexual harassment, violation of conduct standards.

Starwood Hotels

CEO Steven Heyer

Fired in April 2007 for sending inappropriate messages to a female employee.

Harry Stonecipher, CEO of Boeing.

M. SPENCER GREEN, AP

Boeing

CEO Harry Stonecipher

Resigned in March 2005 following an investigation into a consensual relationship with Boeing executive.

