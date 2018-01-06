An accomplished Vietnam veteran, retired Marine Corps colonel, husband and father will be remembered for a host of reasons, including his hatred for Northern Virginia drivers.

In an obituary published Sunday in The Washington Post, Col. Robert F. Gibson is described as a man who might have had a few choice words driving in the Washington, D.C., area.

"A native of Northern Virginia for the last 30 years of his life, he hated how all of you were incapable of driving competently," the obituary reads.

Gibson, who was born in Ohio, died Dec. 26, 2017. He spent 30 years serving as an officer of Marines, deployed twice to Vietnam and was involved in operations in Honduras, Beirut, Norway, the Philippines, Kuwait, and Desert Storm. He received a host of awards for his service.

More: Storm chaser writes his own obituary, wants ashes shot into tornado: 'That'll be fun!!!!'

He leaves behind wife Barbara of 36 years, two sons, three stepchildren and a grandson. Barbara told Washington's News4 her family wanted to share a part of her husband's daily life in his obituary.

"It’s a general sentiment a lot of folks have," she said. "He traveled on the Beltway, and traffic is horrendous."

Dayton veteran’s obituary goes viral: ‘You were incapable of driving competently’ https://t.co/DVISc2ZlbO pic.twitter.com/VjjyFgFUHL — Dayton Daily News (@daytondailynews) June 1, 2018

Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com