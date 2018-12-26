Veteran Democrat Sen. Claire McCaskill has expressed confusion, concern and well-wishes to the youngest woman ever elected to Congress — incoming congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

CNN reported the comments Monday as a part of an exit interview with McCaskill, the two-term Missouri senator who lost reelection in November.

A CNN question about the highly-publicized rise of Ocasio-Cortez made reference to a radio ad in McCaskill's reelection campaign, where she insisted she’s “not one of those crazy Democrats.”

Asked if Ocasio-Cortez was one such Democrat, McCaskill responded: "I don't know her ... I'm a little confused why she's the thing. But it's a good example of what I'm talking about, a bright shiny new object, came out of nowhere and surprised people when she beat a very experienced congressman," she told CNN.

Ocasio-Cortez, 29, is a self-described democratic-socialist who upset veteran Democrat U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley in June primary She has received widespread press coverage for her unconventional approaches; recently, she made headlines for her promise to pay interns at least $15 per hour.

McCaskill went on to question the impact of Ocasio-Cortez's widespread coverage.

"She's now talked about a lot. I'm not sure what she's done yet to generate that kind of enthusiasm, but I wish her well. I hope she hangs the moon," CNN reports McCaskill said.

McCaskill told CNN her comments come as some working-class voters are turning away from the Democratic party and are in need of reassurance the party can achieve results.

McCaskill reportedly concluded: "The rhetoric is cheap. Getting results is a lot harder."

Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY., arrives for orientation for new members of Congress, Nov. 13, 2018, in Washington.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP

