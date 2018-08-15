Epa File Usa Trump Manigault Racist Allegations Pol Government Usa Dc
US President Donald J. Trump (R) speaks beside then Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault-Newman (L) during a meeting on African American History Month in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 01 February 2017.
Omarosa Manigault Newman claims President Donald Trump is trying to silence her after his campaign filed an arbitration, claiming she violated a non-disclosure agreement. 

Manigault Newman, who has made a variety of salacious claims about the president in her new book, "Unhinged," suggested the president was afraid of what she knew and would speak publicly about. 

"It is interesting that he is trying to silence me," Manigault Newman said on MSNBC. "What is he trying to hide or afraid of? If he had not said anything that is derogatory or demeaning to African-Americans and women, why would he go to the extent to shut me down?"

She added Trump should be afraid of the additional tapes she claims to have. 

Manigault Newman claimed in her book that she was fired over her quest to find an alleged tape of Trump saying the N-word while filming "The Apprentice." She has claimed to have heard the recording, though no proof of its existence has ever been made public.

Trump said Manigault Newman had signed a non-disclosure agreement. The agreement reportedly was signed during the Trump campaign. 

An unnamed Trump campaign official told ABC News the arbitration was filed for "breach of her 2016 confidentiality agreement with the Trump campaign." 

The statement given to ABC News continued: "President Trump is well known for giving people opportunities to advance in their careers and lives over the decades, but wrong is wrong, and a direct violation of an agreement must be addressed and the violator must be held accountable.”

Manigault Newman claims in her book that she was approached about another hush agreement that came with a job in the campaign after being terminated by the White House. The agreement would have entitled her to $15,000 a month. 

Along with the slew of salacious claims made in her book, Manigault Newman has been making the rounds on TV news shows and releasing secret recordings she made during her time in the White House. 

The recordings back up some claims she made in her book. 

She's released one recording made in the Situation Room when she was fired by Chief of Staff John Kelly. She released a second recording Tuesday of several Trump campaign aides talking about the alleged N-word tape and how to deal with its fallout. 

Omarosa Manigault Newman through the years
Omarosa Manigault Newman, 43, former White House Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison, left her White House job this week under disputed circumstances. She says she was not escorted from the premises after a difficult discussion with Chief of Staff John Kelly.
The former reality TV personality was a contestant on Donald Trump's show 'The Apprentice' in 2004. In this July 25, 2017 file photo, Omarosa Manigault, adviser to President Donald Trump, arrives for a Make America Great Again rally at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio.
Her position as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison ends effective January 20. When Chief of Staff John Kelly took the helm in the White House Manigault, Manigault-Newman's ability to reach the President directly was greatly curtailed. Part of her role was to be a liaison between the White House and the black community.
President Donald Trump (R) is joined by Vice President Mike Pence, White House Director of Communications for the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs Omarosa Manigault (L) and other staff members during a meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus Executive Committee at the White House. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump asked African Americans to support him, saying, "You're living in poverty, your schools are no good, you have no jobs, 58 percent of your youth is unemployed -- what the hell do you have to lose?"
Donald Trump does the standard presidential dance, kissing a baby at Greater Faith Ministries International in Detroit, as Omarosa, the campaign's director of African-American outreach, looks on.
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway left, and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault, 2nd left, and White House communications director Mike Dubke, right, listen as a reporter asks a question during a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House.
Omarosa Manigault, speaks with reporters during the Cocktails and Convention reception hosted by the Black Republican Caucus of Florida, in Cleveland, OH. She does not enjoy great support in the black community.
While the dramatic in-your-face competitor was eventually fired in Donald Trump's reality show, the two hit it off and she has remained extremely loyal to Trump. Omarosa speaks to the media to show her support for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after he wins the New York Primary at Trump Towers in Manhattan on April 19, 2016.
Omarosa Manigault strikes her pose at the 47th NAACP Image Awards on Febr. 5, 2016 in Pasadena, Calif.
Cast members of 'The Surrel Life 4' on VH-1 from left: Sandy Denton AKA Pepa, Carey Hart, Jose Canseco, Omarosa, Janice Dickinson, Caprice and Bronson Pinchot
One might say she's fearless! Omarosa Manigault-Stallworth gets into the action in "Gross Obstacle Course" competition in the TV show 'Fear Factor.'
Omarosa makes an entrance on the red carpet for the Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. She made such an impact on Trump's show she's famous enough to go by her first name only.
You've made it when you become a character on 'Saturday Night Live.' Fired 'Apprentice' candidate Omarosa, portrayed by Maya Rudolph, is repeatedly struck in the head by falling objects (culminating in a sidewalk garbage can) when she visits Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" with Tina Fey (left) and Jimmy Fallon (right).
Omarosa Manigault-Stallworth from Washington, DC is pictured on 'The Apprentice.' She played an unabashed villain in the show.
This is a frame grab from the television show "'The Apprentice.' Left to right are Ereka Vetrini marketing manager and Omarosa Manigault-Stallworth, during the show.
The female contestants from NBC's new reality show 'The Apprentice,' appear in this undated publicity photo. Jessie Conners, left, Katrina Campins, Eveka Vetrini, Omarosa Manigaul-Stallworth, Heidi Bressler, Kristi Frank, Amelia Henry, and Tammy Lee.
