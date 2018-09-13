Oprah Winfrey's latest book selection is Glennon Doyle Melton's memoir 'Love Warrior.'

Glennon Doyle's "Love Warrior" is hitting the big screens – all thanks to a conversation with Oprah Winfrey.

"I have some big news for us. Oprah is turning Love Warrior into a movie," the Naples, Florida, resident and wife of retired soccer star Abby Wambach wrote in a social media post.

Doyle's memoir depicts the author's personal journey after she discovers her husband's infidelity and "uses her grief and anger as a path to her own redemption." This is the author's second memoir. She published "Carry, On Warrior: The Power of Embracing Your Messy, Beautiful Life" in 2014.

"You're going to absolutely love this book and the spirit of it, whether you're married or single, whether you're a mom or not,” Winfrey says.

Two years ago, Oprah invited Doyle and her sister to her home. She discussed Doyle's novel with praise and admiration – she even featured it as her "Oprah Book Club" selection in September 2016 – all before following with an important question.

"And she smiled and said: Would you like to turn it into a movie together?" Doyle says.

Doyle, of course, said yes.

In the two years since their conversation, a screenplay has been written. Writer and producer Marissa Jo Cerar tweeted that she worked on the "Love Warrior" screenplay.

Now, Doyle says, all she needs is someone to play her.

"It’s a story about my life, but really, it’s a story about all of us," Doyle says. "It’s going to make women everywhere sit in their seats, breathe deeply and say: 'Me, too.'"

