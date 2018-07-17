LOUISVILLE -- Papa John's founder John Schnatter has hired an attorney who's representing disgraced movie executive Harvey Weinstein against the company he founded.

Los Angeles trial lawyer Patricia Glaser had been enlisted by Schnatter, who said in a letter to the company Saturday that he will fight his removal as the Papa John's chairman and that he's being maligned by reports of his use of a racial slur during a media training session in May.

Schnatter and Glaser request that the Papa John's board form a special committee to review the facts surrounding the incident, according to letters obtained by the Louisville Courier Journal.

Glaser is a well-known defense attorney who Weinstein hired to negotiate with The Weinstein Co., after it terminated the ex-Hollywood mogul's employment related to dozens of misconduct allegations.

Glaser is not representing Weinstein in charges of rape and criminal sexual acts, for which he has pleaded not guilty. At least 85 women have accused Weinstein of inappropriate to criminal behavior.

In his letter, Schnatter said it was a mistake on his part to resign his chairmanship of the pizza empire he created and is now questioning why his company's board of directors didn't investigate his use of a racial slur before it moved to oust him.

“The board asked me to step down as chairman without apparently doing any investigation. I agreed, though today I believe it was a mistake to do so,” Schnatter wrote to the board of directors in a letter Saturday. “I will not allow either my good name or the good name of the company I founded and love to be unfairly tainted.”

Schnatter resigned last week as chairman of the board of directors after he admitted to using a racial slur in a role-playing exercise with the pizza chain's marketing contractor. The fall out has been swift and enormous.

He was forced off the board of trustees at the University of Louisville where the new president also made the decision last Friday to remove his name from the school's football stadium.

Papa Johns International also is removing his image from marketing materials.

The chain, which Schnatter founded in 1984 and took public less than a decade later, has kicked him out of the corporation's East Louisville offices and ordered him to stop talking with the media.

Although he apologized for using the N-word during that May conference call, he's since been combative in interviews, insisting in an interview with WHAS radio host Terry Meiners last Friday that the marketing contract forced him in to using "that vocabulary" and leaked it to the media later.

The Wall Street Journal said that Schnatter says in his letter to the board that he was asked during the media training whether he is racist, and answered “no ... I then said something on the order of, (KFC founder) Colonel (Harland) Sanders used the word ‘N,’ (I actually used the word), that I would never use that word, and Papa John’s doesn’t use that word.”

