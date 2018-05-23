WASHINGTON — Just days after another high school experienced a mass shooting, survivors of the Parkland shooting and other students on Wednesday called on Congress to act on gun reform for both school and neighborhood safety.

The House Democratic-led Gun Violence Task Force held a forum with students on Capitol Hill.

“Gun violence is a plague that is affecting our nation no one and no place is immune to

this,” said Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., as she introduced students from various high

schools in South Florida, including Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland,

where 17 people were killed in February.

High school students from Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Md., and King

High School in Chicago were also in attendance, along with students and mentors from

mentors from the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project, a mentoring program for

boys in South Florida.

More: 2 school shootings, 2 different gun debates: Unlike Parkland, Santa Fe response is more muted

More: Parkland mother & daughter letters to Santa Fe parents, students: 'I want to hug you, Santa Fe'

More: Dear Texas school shooting survivors: A Parkland teen's advice to Santa Fe students

Wednesday's forum comes after last week's shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas left 10 people dead.

Wilson, a former school principal, emphasized the importance of legislators listening to

children who have been affected by gun violence.

“Let the children speak because we’re always talking and speaking to you and

sometimes we don’t listen, so today were going to listen,” Wilson said. “This is a special

group who has come with a very special message for America.”

Since the February massacre, Parkland students have lobbied on the Hill and pushed for change at the March for Our Lives.

No Republican members were in attendance at Wednesday's forum. Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., noted their absence, along with the 26 pending measures in Congress for restrictions on guns he said were sponsored or co-sponsored by Democrats. Those measures include strengthening background checks, implementing age measures, arming teachers and banning bump stocks.

Alfonso Calderon became a student activist against gun violence after surviving the

deadly shooting in Parkland. Calderon recalled his experience hiding in a closet with his

best friend, Brian, on Feb. 14, in what he called a “hot February Florida day.”

“I told him something I never thought I’d have to tell my best friend-if the shooter does

come in the closet, play dead to try and survive,” Calderon said. “That’s the way to

survive in a public high school.”

He said he was motivated and energized, knowing something had to change.

In addition to schools, students also said they were worried about the easy accessibility to guns and the resulting violence in their communities.

Jennifer Mirbelle, 17, attends Miami Northwestern Senior High School in Miami. She described the gang-related gun violence outside her inner-city school.

“I feel unsafe because my community is unsafe,” she said. “We don ’t worry about

someone coming to our school and shooting because we feel more safe in our schools

than our communities."

Devery Russell, an 18-year-old student at Miami Lakes Education Center, wiped

back tears as he shared how gun violence took the life of his best friend last July. Community gun violence can also spill into schools, he said.

“Bullets don’t have eyes. That’s the kind of lessons those of us who live in neighborhoods with gun violence are taught at a very young age,” Russell said. “I like to think that no one will come into my school with a gun, but we do have a lock down procedure in the event of nearby gun violence.”

Echoing the fears of his classmate at Miami Northwestern, , Ricky Pope, 18, said he “feels lucky that my school is a safer place than my community.”

“Violence in my community is seemingly unavoidable, anticipating danger is the norm,”

he said. “I used to count sheep to go to sleep, now I count bullets as they ring out.”

Best signs from March For Our Lives Protestors carry placards and shout slogans during a demonstration calling for greater gun control, outside the US Embassy in south London on March 24, 2018. The London rally, in solidarity with the US movement 'March For Our Lives', is one of hundreds of gun control protests taking place globally. 01 / 08 Protestors carry placards and shout slogans during a demonstration calling for greater gun control, outside the US Embassy in south London on March 24, 2018. The London rally, in solidarity with the US movement 'March For Our Lives', is one of hundreds of gun control protests taking place globally. 01 / 08

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com