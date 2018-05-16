HARRISBURG, Pa. — Four-term U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump who first got national notice as a small-city mayor for his attempted crackdown on illegal immigration, on Tuesday won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.

Barletta had paid little attention to his Republican rival, state Rep. Jim Christiana, during the primary campaign. Instead, he focused his attacks on the candidate he hopes to unseat in the fall, two-term Democratic Sen. Bob Casey.

Barletta is a favorite of Trump, whom Barletta endorsed in 2016. Trump asked Barletta to run for Senate, and the president is expected to visit Pennsylvania to campaign for him.

Casey, who was unopposed for the Democratic nomination, has opposed Trump’s Supreme Court pick, many of his highest-profile nominees and the GOP tax-cutting law.

Casey is among 10 Democratic senators seeking re-election this year in states won by Trump, making Casey a target for Republicans.

Meanwhile state Rep. Rick Saccone lost a two-way Republican primary in a newly drawn congressional district in Pennsylvania, barely two months after losing to Democrat Conor Lamb in a special election for a different U.S. House seat.

Trump edged Democrat Hillary Clinton by less than 1 percentage point in Pennsylvania in 2016’s presidential election. Republicans control the Senate, 51-49, and defeating Casey would give Republicans one more pro-Trump vote to help advance the president’s agenda.

Still, defeating Casey in November’s election is a tall order.

Casey, the son of a late former governor, has strong name recognition and has won five statewide elections, including two as auditor general and one as state treasurer. He also has a huge cash advantage, with about $10 million in the bank at the end of April, compared with Barletta’s $1.3 million.

Casey, 58, is popular with labor unions and backed former president Barack Obama’s signature policies.

Barletta, 62, won his House seat during the Republican midterm wave of 2010, catapulted by the attention he received while mayor of Hazleton for attempting to use local laws to crack down on immigrants in the city who had entered the country illegally.

Barely any outside money has made its way into Pennsylvania to help Casey or Barletta, making it extremely unlikely that residents will see a repeat of the record-breaking $180 million U.S. Senate race in 2016 that Pennsylvania’s Republican Sen. Pat Toomey won by fewer than 2 percentage points.

Saccone lost Tuesday’s 14th Congressional District primary election to state Sen. Guy Reschenthaler for the open seat in a heavily Republican district.

Lamb beat Saccone in a district that President Donald Trump won in 2016 by about 20 percentage points. The president campaigned in the district twice and sent several tweets on Saccone’s behalf.

In Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District, where Democrats have a prime opportunity to flip a seat now in GOP hands, Susan Wild edged out Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli, an immigration hardliner who opposes abortion and once wanted to serve in the Trump administration.

The outcome of that race and others across Pennsylvania were being closely watched because the state is so pivotal for Democrats come November. The state could give Democrats up to a quarter of the 23 seats they need to retake the House majority. Pennsylvania became much more favorable to Democrats after the state Supreme Court ruled in January that its congressional map was an unconstitutional gerrymander and redrew it.

Meanwhile, the state's lieutenant governor became the first holder of that office to lose in a primary election.

John Fetterman won the five-way Democratic Party primary race for lieutenant governor Tuesday, beating incumbent Mike Stack.

The Braddock mayor’s victory means he will run on a ticket with Gov. Tom Wolf in the fall. Pennsylvania first started allowing lieutenant governors to serve a second term in the 1970s.

Fetterman had made a failed bid in 2016 for the U.S. Senate.

Stack, a former Philadelphia state senator, has had a chilly relationship with Wolf in their first term together.

Wolf last year ordered an investigation into the treatment of state employees by Stack and his wife and stripped Stack of state police protection.

Pennsylvania state senator and waste-hauling millionaire Scott Wagner won the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

Wagner’s victory in Tuesday’s three-way primary election capped a personal spending spree of more than $10 million that helped make him the front-runner and the GOP’s endorsed candidate.

Primaries were also held Tuesday in Idaho, Nebraska and Oregon.

