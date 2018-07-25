The front entrance of Procter and Gamble new Tabler Station Factory in West Virginia on Monday, July 9, 2018.

Albert Cesare

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. — About 90 minutes drive from the nation's capital, consumer giant Procter & Gamble has razed an abandoned apple orchard and blasted away 2 million cubic yards of rock.

P&G is ramping up operations at a state-of-the-art mega factory that will usher in a new era of efficiency and cost savings.

The maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers says it is moving its manufacturing strategy toward fewer, larger and more versatile plants. Its mammoth new West Virginia factory, which so far has already prompted plans to close two North American plants and the downsizing of a third, takes P&G's strategy to a whole new level.

Just how big is this thing?

At nearly 2.5 million square feet under roof, the inside space is roughly the size of The White House, the Sydney Opera House, Buckingham Palace, the Palace of Versailles, the Guggenheim Museum, St. Peter's Basilica and the Taj Mahal – combined.

The enclosed area is almost as big as the Empire State Building – except it's mostly on one floor, not 110 stories.

P&G's big plan for its big new plant is consolidating a large chunk of production for 11 of its major brands. Built in the eastern panhandle of the Mountain State and close to both Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, the factory can serve 80 percent of the East Coast by one day's truck drive.

It will use cutting-edge automation and design to set a new standard of efficiency – slashing the wait between orders to retail shelves down to as short as one day. Despite the heavy use of robots, the new factory will still employ 1,800 workers, including 900 on-site vendor employees.

The ramp-up comes at a critical time: P&G has promised to slash another $10 billion in costs from operations by 2021, with a hefty chunk expected to come from its product pipeline.

The company is mum on further potential factory cuts in the U.S.

'The factory of the future'

A look inside P&G's new factory

An outline of the factory and site footprints overlaid on Downtown Cincinnati.

Provided

But P&G officials say the large spread in Berkeley County (population 104,000) gave designers the freedom to build "the factory of the future."

Robotics and automation will be so extensive, company officials are bragging the first humans to touch finished products from the production lines will be consumers buying them in stores across America.

By 2020, the P&G plant will be the sole North American supplier of: Swiffer cleaning products; Pantene, Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences and Aussie shampoos; Old Spice, Olay and Gillette body washes; and Dawn, Joy and Gain dish soaps.

The workers being hired and trained at a frenzied pace here won't be stuffing bags or packing boxes. They will be programming and fixing computerized production equipment.

A view of Procter and Gamble new Tabler Station Factory in West Virginia on Monday, July 9, 2018.

Albert Cesare

More than a third of the 500 current employees working at or near the site are seasoned manufacturing workers from other P&G plants.

To accelerate new worker training, P&G has commandeered a large warehouse at Blue Ridge Community and Technical College in Martinsburg and set up a miniature factory producing dummy products with equipment bound for the new plant's production floor.

Robots and accelerated training are only part of P&G's new productivity.

P&G chose the site carefully to enable it to get supplies and deliver products faster and reach the maximum number of consumer households in the least amount of time.

Two major vendors will manufacture 150 different kinds of bottles and caps at their own factories on the campus. Those containers will automatically be produced as P&G receives incoming orders from its customers – retailers from Amazon and Walmart to Kroger and Costco.

More: See the P&G ad yanked from Facebook for 'political' LGBT support and gay rights advocacy

More: Procter & Gamble buys Merck health brands for $4.2B; CEO feels heat as sales slip

More: Procter & Gamble to close plant in Kansas City, make cuts in Iowa City

Other vendors at a nearby campus about a mile away will similarly generate packaging and cardboard crates as needed. Heavy automation will feed supplies to the factory, then package and ship finished product to P&G's Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, "mixing center" (one of six jumbo U.S. distribution centers) an hour's drive north.

Big factory, big demands

The shell of the complex is nearly complete, but so far, the only finished product being produced is Bounce laundry sheets.

P&G officials say the factory will only be 10 percent fully operational by December and 50 percent operational by next June. The company will begin initial shampoo and conditioner production late this year, dish soaps in next spring and cleaning products by late 2019. The ramp up of full production will continue into 2020.

The factory is part of P&G's broader move worldwide to larger, more efficient plants.

The headquarters of Procter and Gamble in downtown Cincinnati. The company was started by William Procter and James Gamble in 1837. Procter was a candle maker and Gamble was a soap maker. They married sisters and became business partners. By 1859, their annual sales had reached over one million dollars.

Liz Dufour/The Enquirer

In 2016, CEO David Taylor announced plans to "double-down" on productivity efforts at P&G, promising another $10 billion in cost savings by 2021. He said most of those savings would be the supply chain (factories and distribution centers) as well as marketing and other areas.

Taylor and other executives have subsequently urged Wall Street to be patient on the savings because the benefits from the program are "back-loaded." P&G officials don't expect to realize the windfall savings until the newer, more efficient plant is completely up and running (and outdated ones have been shuttered).

Besides the West Virginia factory, P&G has also expanded operations at existing plants in Lima, Ohio as well as in Greensboro, North Carolina and Box Elder, Utah.

P&G's factory strategy has slowly unfolded in the past few years: It closed an Augusta, Georgia, laundry detergent factory and a Cayey, Puerto Rico, Olay factory in 2016; it's closing a chemical factory in Avenal, New Jersey, this fall; and has also announced plans to shutter its Brockville, Ontario, plant in 2020.

Early this year, P&G announced it would close its dish soap factory in Kansas City and downsize most of its shampoo factory in Iowa City, transferring those production lines to West Virginia.

Procter and Gamble employees produce sheets of Bounce fabric softener inside the new Tabler Station Factory in West Virginia on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Albert Cesare

These North American factories closures are on top of more than half a dozen plants that were sold off when P&G divested Iams pet care, Duracell batteries and 41 beauty brands, including CoverGirl, Clairol and Wella between 2014 and 2016.

Still, as P&G reveals its product lineup from the new factory, it signals its future plans for its U.S. plant network.

P&G isn't producing laundry detergent in West Virginia, which suggests its existing factories in Lima, Ohio, and Alexandria, Louisiana, are less at risk of being declared redundant.

Ditto P&G's paper factories making diapers, tissues, sanitary napkins and paper towels in Albany, Georgia; Auburn, Maine; Belleville, Canada; Box Elder, Utah; Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Dover, Delaware; Green Bay, Wisconsin; Mahoopany, Pennsylvania; and Oxnard, California.

And P&G's Gillette razor plant in Boston doesn't appear to be in jeopardy.

Procter and Gamble employees train on a line to produce Dawn soap in West Virginia on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Albert Cesare

For the latest on P&G, Kroger and Cincinnati business, follow @alexcoolidge on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com