The most beautiful waterfalls in Hawaii
01 / 54
Waipoo Falls, Kauai.
02 / 54
Akaka Falls, Big Island.
03 / 54
Rainbow Falls, Big Island.
04 / 54
Manawaiopuna Falls, Kauai.
05 / 54
Onomea Falls, Big Island.
06 / 54
Umauma Falls, Big Island.
07 / 54
Hanakapiai Falls, Kauai.
08 / 54
Kahiwa Falls, Molokai.
09 / 54
Manoa Falls, Oahu.
10 / 54
Opaekaa Falls, Kauai.
11 / 54
Waimoku Falls, Maui.
12 / 54
Wailua Falls, Kauai.
13 / 54
Puaa Kaa Falls, Maui.
14 / 54
Oheo Gulch, Maui.
15 / 54
Mount Waialeale, Kauai.
16 / 54
Twin Falls, Maui.
17 / 54
Upper Waikani Falls, Maui.
18 / 54
Hiilawe Falls, Big Island.
19 / 54
Ching's Pond, Maui.
20 / 54
Waimea Falls, Oahu.
21 / 54
Makahiku Falls, Maui.
22 / 54
Peepee Falls, Big Island.
23 / 54
Akaka Falls, Big Island.
24 / 54
Waipoo Falls, Kauai.
25 / 54
Rainbow Falls, Big Island.
26 / 54
Umauma Falls, Big Island.
27 / 54
Hanakapiai Falls, Kauai.
28 / 54
Rainbow Falls, Big Island.
29 / 54
Oheo Gulch, Maui.
30 / 54
Twin Falls, Maui.
31 / 54
Waimea Falls, Oahu.
32 / 54
Mount Waialeale, Kauai.
33 / 54
Wailua Falls, Maui.
34 / 54
Manawaiopuna Falls, Kauai.
35 / 54
Opaekaa Falls, Kauai.
36 / 54
Waipoo Falls, Kauai.
37 / 54
Waimoku Falls, Maui.
38 / 54
Wailua Falls, Kauai.
39 / 54
Akaka Falls, Big Island.
40 / 54
Manawaiopuna Falls, Kauai.
41 / 54
Honokohau Falls, Maui.
42 / 54
Puaa Kaa Falls, Maui.
43 / 54
Puohokamoa Falls, Maui.
44 / 54
Upper Waikani Falls, Maui.
45 / 54
Mount Waialeale, Kauai.
46 / 54
Oheo Gulch, Maui.
47 / 54
Waipoo Falls, Kauai.
48 / 54
Waimoku Falls, Maui.
49 / 54
Twin Falls, Maui.
50 / 54
Hanawi Falls, Maui.
51 / 54
Wailua Falls, Maui.
52 / 54
Oheo Gulch, Maui.
53 / 54
Hiilawe Falls, Big Island.
54 / 54
Umauma Falls, Big Island.
Akaka falls
Akaka Falls, Big Island.
Janice Wei, Getty Images/iStockphoto

Beautiful beaches, world-class surfing, awe-inspiring volcanoes and lush rainforests are all things to get excited about when visiting Hawaii. But some people enjoy the breathtaking waterfalls as much or more than anything they find in the Aloha State. When it's time to ditch the Hawaii beach scene to explore inland, waterfall hikes offer verdant, secluded walks that culminate in a frothy ribbon of water pouring into an emerald pool. Check out one of these popular waterfalls on your next Hawaiian vacation.

Hawaii in 50 postcard-perfect images
01 / 50
The first thing that comes to mind when you think Hawaii -- the 50th state to join the Union -- is likely the beaches, like beautiful Waimea Beach on Oahu's North Shore.
02 / 50
Sun and surf, beaches and volcanoes, pineapple and perfect weather ... this is Hawaii.
03 / 50
The Hawaiian archipelago was formed by volcanic activity, and many of the state's volcanoes remain active. The Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island glows under a starry sky.
04 / 50
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is one of seven national parks in the state and one of the most popular. It's one of the few places in the world where you can witness volcanic action firsthand.
05 / 50
Hawaii's volcanic geology means that many o the island's beaches are covered in black sand. Punaluu Black Sand Beach on Hawaii's Kua coast is one of the most famous.
06 / 50
Retrace the flow of Hawaii Island's lava by taking a walk through the Thurston Lava Tube, a 500-year-old formation that once held a river of lava.
07 / 50
Hawaii's volcanic past (and present) is evident all over the Big Island. Some of the island's roads have even been rendered impassable by lava flows.
08 / 50
Haleakala National Park on the island of Maui is home to the island's highest peak of the same name, jutting 10,023 feet above sea level. Many visitors wake up early to catch a sunset from the summit of the volcanic peak.
09 / 50
Located east of Waikiki Beach sits Diamond Head Crater, and perched on its cliffs is the Diamond Head Lighthouse, built in the late nineteenth century.
10 / 50
Kauai, the oldest of Hawaii's main islands, is a land of lush valleys, soaring cliffs and cascading waterfalls. Manawaiopuna Falls, one of the most spectacular, is typically reached by helicopter.
11 / 50
Hawaii isn't typically associated with snow, but when you head to the top of Mauna Kea -- the world's tallest mountain if measured from the ocean floor -- you might find some. It's home to the world's biggest telescope and a favorite locale among star gazers.
12 / 50
The island of Lanai remains one of Hawaii's most pristine inhabited islands -- home to some of the state's best beaches and natural scenery, like the Kaholo Cliffs.
13 / 50
Hawaii's largest metropolitan area is on Oahu. The capital city, Honolulu blends Hawaii's natural beauty with all the modern luxuries of a city.
14 / 50
At the heart of Honolulu sits Waikiki Beach, former playground to Hawaiian royalty and home of a beautiful beach and some of the state's best nightlife.
15 / 50
One of Hawaii's most renowned cultural pastimes is that of hula dancing -- a uniquely Hawaiian dance you can learn (or just watch) on many of the islands.
16 / 50
Not all of Hawaii's activities involve the water. The Kalalau trail on Kauai often ranks among the world's most beautiful hiking trails, but it's also one of the most dangerous.
17 / 50
Those who brave the 11-mile Kalalau trail beginning at Kee Beach (pictured), with its crumbly trail bed and sheer drop offs, are rewarded with the chance to experience one of the state's most remote stretches of sand, Kalalua Beach.
18 / 50
Hawaii is one of the nation's most multicultural states. The state's Asian heritage can be seen at The Great Buddha statue at Lahaina on Maui -- the largest Buddha statue of its kind outside of Japan.
19 / 50
Kohola is the Hawaiian word for humpback whale, and an estimated two thirds of the Northern Pacific humpback whale population come to the waters of Hawaii to breed and raise their young.
20 / 50
Even when it's not whale season, the waters off Hawaii's islands teem with life. Some of the state's best diving and snorkeling can be found in Molokini crater, a crescent-shaped marine sanctuary off the coast of Maui.
21 / 50
The clear, blue waters of Hawaii make the perfect playground for divers and snorkelers of all levels.
22 / 50
In the biologically rich waters off the coast of Hawaii, it's possible to spot Hawaiian green sea turtles, manta rays and dolphins.
23 / 50
The seven-mile-long stretch of sand known as Polihale sits within Polihale State Park on the island of Kauai. Journeying to the beach via a bumpy dirt road is worth it for the sunset views alone.
24 / 50
For leisurely hiking on the Big Island, head to Akaka Falls State Park, where it's possible to see two waterfalls on the short half-mile hike.
25 / 50
Hawaii Island, also called the Big Island, is the state's youngest, largest and still-growing island. On this island, you can laze on a beach and walk through the snow in a single day.
26 / 50
Hawaii is a veritable playground for water sports enthusiasts. Each year, the world's best windsurfers come to Hookipa Beach Park on Maui to compete.
27 / 50
It's hard to beat a Hawaiian sunset, and it's equally hard deciding which island (or part of an island) enjoys the best ones.
28 / 50
The 17-mile stretch of emerald cliffs on Kauai's coast has become one of Hawaii's most famous sights. The Napali Coast can only be accessed on land by the Kalalau Trail.
29 / 50
Anyone who's seen the hit TV series Lost will recognize Mokuleia Beach Park in North Shore, Oahu. The beaches here are remote enough that you could easily spend a day without seeing another human being.
30 / 50
Hike to Rainbow Falls in Wailuku River State Park on the Big Island on a sunny day, and you'll quickly see how the falls got its name.
31 / 50
For a road trip, island-style, hop in the car, turn on some tunes and drive the road to Hana -- a three hour drive from from Lahaina or Kihei with plenty to see and do along the way.
32 / 50
One of the many stops on the scenic Road to Hana is the Keanae Congregational Church, built from lava rocks and coral mortar in 1860.
33 / 50
Hawaii has long been a favorite destination for honeymooners, and for a romantic sunset, try aptly named Sweetheart Rock on Lanai.
34 / 50
Waimea Canyon on Kauai, nicknamed "The Grand Canyon of the Pacific," stretches for 14 miles and is at points more than 3,600 feet deep.
35 / 50
Waipio Valley, or the Valley of Kings, sits on the northern coast of Hawaii Island and has one of the state's most breathtaking scenic overlooks.
36 / 50
Life on Oahu's North Shore, famed the world over for its excellent surfing, centers on the charming town of Haleiwa, the artistic and cultural hub of the area.
37 / 50
Surfing is believed to have originated in Polynesia and was once a sport of only Hawaiian royalty. Today, surfers from around the globe come to catch Hawaii's world-class waves.
38 / 50
Along Hawaii's Hamakua Coast, visitors will find lush jungles, waterfalls and stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.
39 / 50
Hawaii's cultural history dates back centuries, and you can learn about it at sites like Puukohola Heiau National Historic Site, a once sacred place of worship for native Hawaiians.
40 / 50
The Kealakekua Bay State Historical Park was the site of first significant contact between native Hawaiians and Westerners. Here, visitors can see kii, sacred carvings of deities or ancestral spirits.
41 / 50
Saint Peter's By-the-Sea Catholic Church sits right on the water on the island of Hawaii's Kona coast.
42 / 50
Hawaii is a golfer's heaven with more than 70 courses to choose from.
43 / 50
Kapaa on the east side of Kauai is a great destination for shopping, biking and water sports of all kinds.
44 / 50
Drive through Central Oahu, and you'll likely see vast expanses of Pineapple fields. Visit the Dole Plantation to brave the 1.7-mile pineapple maze.
45 / 50
The Dole Plantation in Hawaii is one of the world's largest pineapple producers, and you can sample the juicy fruits from markets throughout the islands.
46 / 50
Hawaii's biodiversity is astounding, and one of the more unusual species is the painted eucalyptus, which sheds its bark to reveal a rainbow of color underneath.
47 / 50
Kii pohaku -- Hawaiian petroglyphs -- can be found at more than 100 sites scattered throughout the islands.
48 / 50
Visiting Molokai is like stepping back in time. One of the island's most charming experiences occurs each Friday night when the island's elders gather for an evening of live music and hula at Hotel Molokai.
49 / 50
Built in 1923 by James Dole, Hotel Lanai was the first hotel on Lanai Island and remains one of the most intimate, with only 11 guest rooms.
50 / 50
Parts of Lanai Island, like Keahiakawelo, have an almost lunar landscape.
America's most beautiful waterfalls
01 / 19
Cascade Falls, Cascade Falls Park, Ouray, Colorado (Entry Fee: Free) - Known as the “Switzerland of America,” the city of Ouray sits in a green valley surrounded by pine forests and snow-capped peaks. The 160-foot-high Cascade Falls, tumbling from red stone cliffs, presides over the picturesque Victorian-style city. It’s a must-see addition to your travel bucket list. Head to Cascade Falls Park for an up-close look. Hiking the short but steep quarter-mile trail at an elevation of 8,295 feet can leave you gasping for breath if you’re not used to the altitude. The path leads to the lowest of the seven beautiful waterfalls that make up Cascade Falls. Advanced hikers can hike to the uppermost segment of the waterfall along the Chief Ouray Mine Trail. The 5.5-mile round trip gains 1,560 feet as it traverses dizzying cliff faces, offering views of nearby mountain ranges.
02 / 19
Cumberland Falls, Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, Frankfort, Kentucky (Entry fee: Free) - With a 160-foot wide curtain of water towering 68 feet high, Cumberland Falls is known as the “Niagara of the South.” The showy waterfall is one of the most powerful and largest by volume east of the Mississippi River. Visit the park during the week of the full moon for an extra treat: The river’s mist creates a moonbow in the moonlight. The colorful phenomenon doesn’t occur anywhere else in the Western Hemisphere. For a real treat, plan to stay on-site in the DuPont Lodge starting at about $81 per night, or in a one-bedroom cabin starting at about $95.
03 / 19
Eternal Flame Falls, Chestnut Ridge Park, Orchard Park, New York (Entry fee: Free) - Plan a trip to Chestnut Ridge Park and visit a mysterious and unusual spot. A 30-foot waterfall called Eternal Flame Falls might not seem impressive. But, there’s a small grotto at the base of the falls that has a natural gas spring, which keeps a flame lit. The flame occasionally gets blown out by the wind but is easy to reignite by flicking your Bic. You can plan your winter getaway to include the park and capture some dramatic pictures of fire, water and ice. The falls are best viewed after a rainfall from autumn through spring. Most eternal flames around the world are fueled by hotbeds of ancient rock below the earth’s crust. However, the Eternal Flame Falls isn’t sitting atop such structures. Instead, the gas is a result of decaying organic matter deposited in a 90-foot-thick rock layer about 400 million years ago.
04 / 19
Fulmer Falls, Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania (Entry fee: Free) - Take a hike along Dingmans Creek in George W. Childs Park, and you’ll experience not one but three of the state’s best waterfalls. The 1.4-mile loop only has a 144-foot elevation change, so pack a picnic and bring the kids for a family-friendly getaway. Wooden walkways and bridges lead the first quarter-mile to L-shaped Factory Falls, making it accessible to wheelchairs and strollers. The ruins of an old woolen mill from the 1820s are tucked in beside the waterfall. Down the trail, 56-foot Fulmer Falls — the tallest in the park — has a Civilian Conservation Corps picnic area, where you can watch the falls while you eat. The trail culminates at Deer Leap Falls, with viewing areas from bridges above and below the falls. Unfortunately, due to storm damage, George W. Childs Park Trail and Dingmans Creek Trail are closed as of July 2018. Check the National Park Service website for the latest updates on trail closures before planning your trip.
05 / 19
Horsetail Fall, Yosemite National Park, California (Entry fee: $35 per vehicle) - Hate crowds? You can plan a cheap, adrenaline-filled trip to Yosemite National Park in February. Although May and June are typically the best months to view the park’s best waterfalls, the last two weeks of February are the best time to witness Horsetail Fall plunging more than 1,400 feet down El Capitan. The waterfall blazes as though it’s made of molten lava when the sun’s last rays hit it during this special time of year. Get to the scenic overlook early, as park visitors flock to see the phenomenon. Make alternate plans if the weather is hazy or cloudy, as even a minimal amount can thwart the effect.
06 / 19
Multnomah Falls, Troutdale, Oregon (Entry fee: Free) - Multitiered Multnomah Falls plunges 635 feet down Grande Ronde basalt cliffs. If you’re energetic, march up a series of switchbacks ascending more than 600 feet, over the course of 1.2 miles, to marvel at the waterfall from the top. A bridge along the way lets you stand beneath the upper falls and peer down at the lower falls below. A lower viewing area is steep but wheelchair accessible. Savor a view of the falls and Columbia River Gorge from the stone Multnomah Falls Lodge. Nestled at the bottom of the falls, the day lodge houses a restaurant, visitor center and other amenities.
07 / 19
Niagara Cave, Harmony, Minnesota (Entry fee: $16) - Minnesota is home to one of the largest grottos at Niagara Cave. Descend 275 steps into the cave to check out a 50-foot underground waterfall. The 1-mile tour continues through caverns and passageways carved by an underground stream. Check out fossils, an echo chamber and a subterranean wedding chapel. Keep in mind that you must navigate all those steps to tour the cave within an hour, so wear comfy footwear and clothing appropriate for the cave’s damp 48-degree climate. Above ground, you can play miniature golf, pan for souvenir gemstones or find out how the cave became the first in the world to use 100 percent solar energy. The cave has limited hours after Labor Day 2018 and is closed from late October through early April, so check hours when planning a visit.
08 / 19
Opaekaa Falls, Kauai, Hawaii (Entry fee: Free) - It’s easy to enjoy Opaekaa Falls on Kauai, the only Hawaiian island with a navigable river. Wailua River State Park has a roadside lookout where you can watch the 151-foot falls. If you want to hike to the base of the falls, rent a kayak and paddle up the Wailua River from the Wailua Marina. Turn up the Opaeka’a stream as it passes under a bridge at the half-mile mark. Paddle as far as you can and hike the stream bed the rest of the way to the waterfall. Don’t miss the park’s other famous waterfall, Wailua Falls, which can be easily seen from another park viewing area. Wailua tumbles 80 feet and is the beautiful waterfall featured in the TV series “Fantasy Island.”
09 / 19
Ramsey Cascades, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee (Entry fee: Free) - Waterfalls abound in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park’s 800 square miles. Nearly every stream in the park has cascades and falls, thanks to about 85 inches of annual rainfall. Ramsey Cascades is not only the tallest waterfall in the park at 100 feet but also one of the most dramatic. A 4-mile strenuous hike climbs an average of 2,000 feet in elevation as it passes along rushing streams. Through the old growth forest, you’ll see stunning silver bells, tulip trees, yellow birches and basswoods. The tiered waterfall might be tempting to climb, but the park prohibits the dangerous activity.
10 / 19
Toccoa Falls, Toccoa Falls, Georgia (Entry fee: $2 for adults) - A level gravel pathway leads to the base of Toccoa Falls on the campus of Toccoa Falls College, making the 186-foot waterfall accessible to all. Dramatic foliage frames the falls, bursting into autumn colors as the frothy white stream tumbles from an impressive height. The waterfall is also a popular wedding destination, so don’t be surprised if you encounter gatherings of more than 100 people if you visit on a summer weekend.
11 / 19
Ruby Falls, Chattanooga, Tennessee (Entry fee: Up to $19.95) - Hidden 1,120 feet beneath a mountain’s surface, Ruby Falls is one of the most extraordinary attractions on this list. Any visit to this stunning 145-foot waterfall includes an exploration of the limestone caves in the heart of Lookout Mountain, first formed hundreds of millions of years ago. There are several options for visiting the falls, including a guided tour illuminated only by lanterns. If you’re still craving adventure after your time underground, sign up for an obstacle course in the trees — there’s a zip line tour nearby.
12 / 19
Burney Falls, Redding, California (Entry fee: $10 per vehicle) - The 129-foot waterfall, located in McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park 60 miles outside of Redding, is a striking site once called the “eighth wonder of the world” by President Teddy Roosevelt. Rather than one thin stream, a spectacular wall of water spills over a wide cliff. The chilly pool at the base of the falls is a popular spot for fly fishing, and there are plenty of opportunities to golf, hunt, hike and ride horses nearby. If you’re looking to turn your trip into an extended visit, camping is $35 per night.
13 / 19
Myrtle Falls, Mount Rainier National Park, Washington (Entry fee: $30 per vehicle) - With the incredible Mount Rainier serving as a backdrop, the 72-foot Myrtle Falls is a popular site for budding photographers. To get to a glimpse of the falls as they pour down a stunning gorge and into Edith Creek, there’s a brief unpaved walk that’s perfect for hikers at any skill level. A logging museum, sculpture park and gondola rides are among the many unique activities available to visitors of the park.
14 / 19
Snoqualmie Falls, Snoqualmie, Washington (Entry fee: Free) - Tranquil Snoqualmie Falls has a reputation as an otherworldly, even spiritual, site. For the Snoqualmie Tribe, it’s the birthplace of humanity. And the falls feature prominently in the opening credits of David Lynch’s cult television series “Twin Peaks.” It’s also powerful in a literal sense: Its nearly 270-foot waters generate electricity for Puget Sound Energy. You and your leashed pets are welcome to join the falls’ 1.5 million annual visitors for an engaging hike from dawn to dusk, for free.
15 / 19
Minnehaha Falls, Minneapolis, Minnesota (Entry fee: Free) - The Minnehaha Falls are located right in the heart of one of the country’s most desirable urban centers — Minneapolis is known for great biking and retirement-friendly living. The idyllic Minnehaha stream sends water crashing 53 feet into a beautiful gorge, which eventually feeds into the Mississippi River. In 1853, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow included the falls in his beloved “Song of Hiawatha.” Today, a quick stop by the Longfellow House Hospitality Center provides guidance to visitors seeking information about the park’s 50-mile recreation loop.
16 / 19
Elakala Falls, Davis, West Virginia (Entry fee: Free) - Nestled deep within West Virginia’s Blackwater Falls State Park, Elakala Falls might be secluded but it’s worth the effort to find. To see the lowest two of the four falls, you’ll need to be an experienced hiker who can climb down into the 200-foot gorge. A TripAdvisor reviewer raved that the “scramble down the valley to get to the base … was definitely worth it!” For less-experienced hikers, the upper falls are easily visible via a bridge and a brief walk. The park’s namesake falls, with dark waters tinted by the tannic acids in local hemlock and red spruce, are also a beautiful sight.
17 / 19
Shoshone Falls, Twin Falls, Idaho (Entry fee: $3 per vehicle) - Shoshone Falls has a pretty impressive claim to fame: At 212 feet, it is higher than Niagara Falls — and with a span of 900 feet, it’s one of the nation’s largest natural waterfalls. Between April and July, water flow is typically at its peak. But no matter what time of year you travel, you can check Twin Falls’ city website for current conditions and even get a sneak peek of the falls via live stream before you go.
18 / 19
Burgess Falls, Sparta, Tennessee (Entry fee: Free) - Burgess Falls is a famously picturesque destination, featuring four cascading waterfalls rushing down 250 feet into a gorge. Designated by the state as a protected natural area, the falls are surrounded by lively flora and fauna, with the nearby Native Butterfly Garden and its local wildflowers a terrific addition to any trip. Fishing is one of many popular off-the-grid activities in the area, as is hiking — though for inexperienced hikers, the 1.5-mile River Trail/Service Road Loop can be demanding.
19 / 19
Havasu Falls, Supai, Arizona (Entry fee: $140.56 per person for a two-day, one-night stay) - Witnessing the brilliant blue water of Havasu Falls is a once-in-a-lifetime experience — and the journey there is as difficult as the views are beautiful. The trailhead is about a four-hour drive from the south rim of the Grand Canyon; from there, visitors will need to embark on a 10-mile hike, as the falls are not accessible by road. Day hiking is not allowed and reservations are mandatory. You’ll need to make yours well in advance on the Havasupai Tribe’s website — the Native American community administers the land. Slots open up again in 2019.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com