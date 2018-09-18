Photo tour: Huntington Beach, the original Surf City
The Huntington Beach Pier in the background, with a HB lifeguard station in front. Huntington Beach, California is "Surf City," as sung by Jan & Dean in 1963. Join us on a photo tour of Huntington Beach
Morning time at the Surf City Pier
Underneath the Huntington Beach Pier at dusk, using a slow shutter to make the waves look dreamy like.
Surfing in the waters of Huntington Beach, which is said to have the most "consistent" waves in California.
Looking out at the crowds in Surf City on an August Saturday afternoon
Sunset under the Pier
A morning bird in Huntington Beach
Cruising up the 12 mile bikeway in Huntington Beach which starts down south in Newport Beach
Enjoying the view
A friendly game of volleyball
The classic holding the surfboard shot with the Huntington Beach Pier in the background. That's surf pro Brdtt Simpson
The Huntington Beach Pier on a Saturday afternoon
Fishing from the end of the Huntington Beach Pier
Enjoying the rays of the summer sun, surfboard by side
Hunington Beach is Surf City USA
A local bird
Walking along the Huntington Beach Pier
Loving the crashing waves
A collection of surfboards in Huntington Beach
The roaring surf
In Surf City, where everyone seemingly has a surfboard, they even bring them along to a local Subway restaurant
Notice that the city seal say Surf City
An afternoon surfer in Huntington Beach
Jefferson Graham in front of the world's largest surfboard, which is on display at the International Surfing Museum in Huntington Beach
A local restaurant says it all--Surf City USA
Morning in Huntington Beach, and looking for food
The crowds gather on a Saturday afternoon in downtown Huntington Beach to enjoy a live performance
A street busker does a flip, hoping for some tips
Walking the beach, surfboard in hand
Morning in Huntington Beach,
Locals favor the Sugar Shack Cafe, run by surfers for surfers, we're told.
The posing with the surfboard shot.
Surfing into a huge wave
Morning, and surf has come to an end. Time to go to work.
The surfboard collection at the local Ruby's diner.
Surfing in Surf City always attracts a crowd
Volleyball
Under the Huntington Beach Pier
A statue of the late Duke Kahanamoku, considered to be the father of surfing
Posing before jumping into the water
Surftime!
The local post office, as seen from the top of a parking garage
The facade of a local ice cream eatery
Boating off the shores of Huntington Beach
Riding a classic Ford down Main Street in Huntington Beach
Getting some winks in the sun
Main Street in Huntington Beach, a collection of funky restaurants and bars, and anchored by surf shops
Main Street, Huntington Beach
Sunset over a lifeguard stand
Sunset over the Pier
Sunset over the Pier
Sunset in Huntington Beach
Sunset under the Pier
Sunset in =Surf City
Biking in Surf City
An afternoon surfer in Huntington Beach
Jefferson Graham

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — No offense to Santa Cruz in northern California, or Asbury Park, New Jersey, to the east, but the folks here take their Surf City really seriously. 

When the local fire truck's city seal proudly states that it serves Surf City and the city's official website is surfcityusa.com, you know they mean business. They even trademarked the Surf City USA moniker. 

Forget that Surfer.com named Huntington Beach No. 10 on its annual collection of the best surf towns (topped by North Shore of Oahu and Santa Cruz). City boosters have an easy retort – other places may have bigger waves, but Surf City has "more consistent" waves, says Diana Dehm, the executive director of the International Surfing Museum here. 

She was one of the catalysts in a campaign to convince California lawmakers to deem that Sept. 20, from 2018 on, shall be deemed California Surfing Day. 

Thursday is all about celebrating "the heart and soul of the surfing lifestyle, riding the waves up and down the California coastline," she says. Surfers, city officials and others will gather near the pier to "stop, drop and surf," she says.

The day is all about "heading to the beach and catching a wave," she says. "And to think about how lucky we are to have such an amazing ocean."

Brett Simpson, a pro surfer, says it's not just the waves that makes Huntington Beach "Surf City," but the fact that so many contests are held there. 

Local surfer Summer Balentine poses for a photo after stepping out of the water.
Jefferson Graham

Summer Balentine, a 15-year-old local surfer, picks the pier as the best surf spot in town, the south side, where "it always breaks the best," she says.

Huntington Beach is one of the larger California beach cities, with a population of around 200,000 people. It's located in Orange County, about an hour's drive from Los Angeles, just a few miles up the road from ritzy Newport Beach.

Anaheim's Disneyland is to the south, while to the north are Seal Beach and Long Beach.

The city is dominated by the majestic pier, one of the longest in California, at over 1,800 feet. There's a mom-and-pop and party scene downtown on Main Street, home to multiple surf shops (47 in the city), bars and restaurants and the Surf Museum, with its popular selfie spot by the world's largest (44 feet long) surfboard. 

Surfing in Surf City always attracts a crowd
Jefferson Graham

Rockers Jan and Dean put Huntington Beach on the map in 1963 with their hit "Surf City," where everyone is either surfing or there's "a party growin'." Main Street features a surfing walk of fame, with footprints and handprints of notable surfers. 

And if you're not a surfer, that's okay – you can always watch from the side of the pier. It's quite a show.

Join us on a photo tour of Surf City USA in the slideshow above. 

