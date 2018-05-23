Former White House photographer Pete Souza has thrown shade at President Trump since the early days of the administration.

So his new book, SHADE: A Tale of Two President,  should come as little surprise.

Souza, who served as the official photographer for Barack Obama during his presidency, told followers on Instagram Wednesday that he has written a book to address the critiques he throws at Trump.

The book appears to be a continuation of his Instagram game, where he posts photos and captions out of "distress" to "juxtapose" Trump's time in office with Obama's.

"I do this not as a partisan hack, but as an American citizen concerned about the future of our democracy because of our current president," wrote Souza, who also served as Ronald Reagan's photographer. "My commentary on Instagram has been subtle, sometimes humorous, and certainly more respectful than his commentary on Twitter."

See below for his entire Instagram post:

I’m thrilled to announce that my new book, “SHADE: A Tale of Two Presidents” will be published in October by Little, Brown. Like many of you, I have been distressed by the barrage of lies and hateful comments emanating from the current administration on a daily basis. We have a president who clearly does not understand democracy and the rule of law. To him, a critical news story is fake news, and our intelligence agencies are all corrupt. His presidency has become a reality game show, with his primal need to achieve ratings and wins–for himself. He does not respect women, minorities and immigrants. I have worked for two presidents in my life–one Republican (Reagan) and one Democrat (Obama). I spent almost every day with President Obama during his two terms, watching how hard he worked on behalf of all Americans. He was–and still is–someone who respected people from all walks of life. He made decisions based on facts. He respected democracy and the rule of law. Unlike his successor, he respected the office of the presidency. Since President Obama left office, I have been posting photographs and captions here that juxtapose his presidency with the current one. I do this not as a partisan hack, but as an American citizen concerned about the future of our democracy because of our current president. My commentary on Instagram has been subtle, sometimes humorous, and certainly more respectful than his commentary on Twitter. Through my photographs and commentary, SHADE will vividly show where we are as a country contrasted with where we were. To read more about the book, click on: bit.ly/souza shade (link also in my profile). We are still working on the cover and I will post that once it is finalized. Stay tuned!

A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on

SHADE comes out in October via publisher Little, Brown and Company.

