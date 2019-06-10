KOKOMO, Ind. — A small plane has crashed outside of Kokomo killing one person.

The FAA and NTSB have been contacted to investigate.

It happened on the east side of Kokomo off of SR-22 and CR 300 E as you are heading towards Greentown.

The twin-engine plane was found a few hundred yards from the roadway in a soybean field, the Howard County Sheriff's Office confirmed. The pilot of the plane was found dead on deputies' arrival.

The coroner confirms the plane left the Kokomo Municipal Airport shortly before the crash.

The Howard County Coroner has identified the pilot killed in the crash as 59-year-old Dr. Daniel P. Greenwald, M.D. of Tampa, Florida.

Autopsy reports confirmed he died of blunt force trauma from the crash. The final cause of death is still pending.

NTSB and the FAA continue to investigate.

