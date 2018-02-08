Hungry Howie's pizza delivery man Bryce Dudal can play a mean piano.

DETROIT – Some pizza delivery guys don't just deliver pizzas.

A routine pizza delivery July 25 turned into a surprising performance for a Michigan family.

Julie Varchetti, of Shelby Township, Michigan, posted on Facebook that a young pizza delivery man noticed the family's piano and asked whether he could play it.

Bryce Dudal, 18, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, was delivering a pizza from Hungry Howie's when he spotted the family's piano.

What happened next wowed the family.

"What a talent!" Varchetti said in her post about Dudal, who said he is self taught.

Varchetti's post has more than 4,000 reactions and 6,500 shares on Facebook.

