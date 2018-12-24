This photo provided by Fredie Carmichael shows a single-engine plane which made an emergency landing on Interstate 20 in Alabama on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.

Fredie Carmichael, AP

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — A small airplane made an emergency landing on an Alabama highway in front of shocked drivers.

According to WXIA-TV, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt says the flight originated from Talladega Municipal Airport and made the emergency landing nearby on Interstate 20 on Saturday afternoon.

More: Plane makes emergency landing on NJ golf course

The FAA says the single-engine plane was carrying two people. Alabama State Troopers tell Al.com that the emergency landing was due to engine failure and no one was injured.

One driver tweeted a video of the airplane moments after the landing.

