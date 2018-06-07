LOS ANGELES — At age 58, Phil Rosenthal finally has a website, https://www.philrosenthalworld.com

The star of Netflix's globe-trotting "Somebody Feed Phil," travel documentary series had a previous life as the co-creator of "Everybody Loves Raymond," and was happy to have people look him on his IMDB page.

But now that he's got a second act as an internet video star, with "Phil," he realized he needed more, as his fans were demanding it.

"They would sit with a pencil, writing the names of the places we visited as the show was on," says Rosenthal. "Now, they can just look it up."

"Phil," features Rosenthal visiting different cities in search of the best food in town. For the first season of the show, Rosenthal had turned to Yelp and Google for tips on where to find great food in places like Tel Aviv, Tokyo and Lisbon. Now, he's compiled all those, along with his thoughts on the eateries, addresses and videos, onto the new website.

On a two-part edition of the #TalkingTech podcast, Rosenthal previews the website, the second season of the show, which returned to Netflix Friday, where he's in search of the best food in locations like New York City and Venice, Italy. He also talks about the influence of the late CNN food star Anthony Bourdain.

You can listen to the show by clicking the links below.

