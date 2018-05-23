SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. — A pair of lovers were caught by a priest having sex beneath a statue of the Virgin Mary at a Roman Catholic church in New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon, confirmed Police Chief Tommy Boyd authorities say.

According to Seaside Heights Police Chief Tommy Boyd, Anthony Michael Getchius, 43, of Newark and Noelle Marie Smart, 48, of Jersey City, were each charged with lewdness for the alleged copulation in what authorities described as “a sacred area” on the grounds of Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

The incident took place in a secluded garden located between the church and the rectory, Boyd said.

After multiple officers raced to the scene, they observed the couple fully engaged in the act of coitus, Boyd said.

In addition to lewdness, police also determined that Getchius should be charged with creating a dangerous condition and obstructing the law, according to records on file at the Ocean County jail in Toms River on Tuesday night.

The pair — who each identified themselves as single on their booking forms — are incarcerated at the jail pending a bail hearing on Wednesday.

The church is located next door to the Seaside Heights Police Department.

