LOS ANGELES -- Have you been wanting to buy one of those Amazon Echo talking speakers, but never got around to it?

Mark Monday, July 16 on your calendar: there will probably be a great deal on one. Ditto for the Amazon Fire Stick streaming players or Kindle e-book readers.

Amazon’s Prime Day is set for Monday, July 16th, the made-up summer holiday that’s turned into one of the e-tailer's biggest sales day of the year.

On today's episode of #TalkingTech, we offer tips on how to start preparing now to save on Prime Day, one of Amazon's biggest sales days of the year.

The sale starts Monday July 16 at 12 p.m. Pacific/3 p.m. Eastern. It will continue for a day and a half.

Amazon hasn’t identified exactly what will be on sale yet, but if history is our guide, the e-tailer cuts prices most dramatically on the products it makes. Remember that the lowest price Echo speaker, the Dot, sells for $49.99, but was on sale for $30 over the holidays. I’m expecting it to be around $25 for Prime Day.

Look for big discounts on Echo speakers, Fire TV streamers and the Kindle products, along with discounts on Audible books and streaming movies and TV shows on demand.

One discount has been announced--four months of Amazon’s Music streaming service for 99 cents--down from the usual $9.99.

Listen for more tips on today's #TalkingTech podcast.

You can listen on: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify or wherever you like to enjoy online audio.

For voice command on demand listening:

iPhone/iPad: Say "Hey Siri, play Talking Tech with Jefferson Graham," and the show will directly come up via voice command.

Google Home connected speaker: Just say "Hey Google, play Talking Tech with Jefferson Graham."

Amazon Echo/Alexa: "Alexa, play USA TODAY Talking Tech podcast."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com