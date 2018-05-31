President Trump again called on Bob Iger to apologize for its coverage of him, saying that he and ABC had "offended millions of people."

"Iger, where is my call of apology?" Trump tweeted Thursday morning. "You and ABC have offended millions of people, and they demand a response. How is Brian Ross doing? He tanked the market with an ABC lie, yet no apology. Double Standard!"

The president was referring to ABC News reporter Brian Ross, who erroneously reported late last year that Trump had asked Michael Flynn to make contact with the Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Ross corrected the report afterward, saying that Trump made the request when he was president-elect, not a candidate.

ABC suspended Ross and also apologized for the report: "We deeply regret and apologize for the serious error we made yesterday. The reporting conveyed by Brian Ross during the special report had not been fully vetted through our editorial standards process."

The president's latest missive came a day after he first criticized Iger — the CEO of Disney, ABC's parent company — for apologizing to Valerie Jarrett over a racist tweet from Roseanne Barr, but not apologizing to him.

Iger and Trump has previously been at odds. Iger left Trump's business advisory council after Trump pulled out of the Paris climate agreement. He also criticized Trump for ending the Obama-era Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program (DACA).

The White House has said that the president was merely calling out media bias, not defending Barr.

"No one is defending what she said," Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Wednesday. "The president is the president of all the country.”

