President Donald Trump is participating in a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Ceremony in Virginia. To honor America's fallen heroes, the president will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown soldier. The president is also expected to give a speech to honor the service members that payed the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 am EST. USA TODAY will cover the event live in the player above.
Trump tweeted on Memorial Day about the country's accomplishments thus far.
