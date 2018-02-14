Hotels where presidents have stayed One of the guest rooms at the Boca Raton & Resort Club, where presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton have stayed. 01 / 83 One of the guest rooms at the Boca Raton & Resort Club, where presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton have stayed. 01 / 83

Presidents’ Day Weekend is this weekend, and if you are still looking for some inspiration as to where to spend a few days’ getaway, take a look at hotels and resorts around the USA where U.S presidents have stayed before, during and after their time in office for a bit of inspiration.

Alaska

When he traveled to Anchorage in 2015, Barack Obama stayed at the Hotel Captain Cook.

California

In San Diego, Hotel del Coronado welcomed the first in-office U.S. president to visit San Diego when President Benjamin Harrison met with a delegation of dignitaries during his visit in 1891. Additional U.S. presidents to have stayed at The Del include William Taft, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.

The Manchester Grand Hyatt, also in San Diego, has welcomed presidents Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton through its doors.

The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside saw its first presidential visit in 1903 when Theodore Roosevelt stayed while on the campaign trail. In fact, the four-bedroom suite in which he stayed was named the Presidential Suite in honor of his visit. The Mission Inn’s presidential history continues with a visit from Howard Taft in 1909 – a custom-made chair was commissioned to fit his portly shape and today sits in the lobby for guests to take a seat; Richard and Patricia Nixon were married here in 1940 and were staying at the inn when Nixon received a telegram informing him he was Eisenhower’s running mate for the 1952 election; and in March 1952 Ronald and Nancy Reagan spent their honeymoon in the Alhambra Suite. Additional U.S. presidents to have stayed in the inn include George W. Bush, John F. Kennedy and Gerald Ford.

Long before he became a U.S. president and was still an actor, Ronald Reagan stayed at The Oasis at Death Valley on March 13, 1948, during which time his hotel tab totaled $133.50.

The Hacienda at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa, another San Diego property, is said to be a favorite of Bill Clinton’s.

Developed in 1910 by Ulysses S. Grant, Jr. in honor of his father, the 18th President of the U.S. Ulysses S. Grant, THE US GRANT, also in San Diego, has hosted 15 U.S. presidents, including Woodrow Wilson, John Kennedy, Dwight Eisenhower and George H.W. Bush. A fun fact at THE US GRANT is that the Penthouse Presidential Suite was added onto the hotel’s rooftop in 1939 as a radio station, and is where FDR broadcast his first “fireside chat” outside of Washington, D.C.

And in L.A., Barack Obama stayed at the W Los Angeles. He was even spotted working out alongside hotel guests at Fit, the hotel’s gym.

Colorado

Since its opening in 1918, The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs has hosted numerous U.S. presidents, including Dwight Eisenhower, who would visit the resort to play golf and learn from pro Ed Dudley.

D.C.

It may seem odd that U.S. presidents have stayed in a hotel within Washington, D.C., but that’s the case at The Willard InterContinental, which has hosted James Polk, Zachary Taylor, Millard Fillmore, Franklin Pierce, James Buchanan, Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses S. Grant, William Taft, Woodrow Wilson, Warren Harding and Calvin Coolidge. In fact, amid assassination threats, Lincoln lived at the Willard until his inauguration in 1861.

Florida

George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton have both stayed at Boca Raton Resort & Club, and Clinton also stayed at The Brazilian Court Hotel in Palm Beach.

Harry Truman, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush are all U.S. presidents who have stayed at The Breakers Palm Beach. Also in Palm Beach, George W. Bush and Barack Obama have stayed at Eau Palm Beach (previously The Ritz-Carlton, Palm Beach).

Known as the Pink Palace, The Don CeSar on St. Pete Beach has welcomed nine U.S. presidents since 1929: Herbert Hoover, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

The Fontainebleau Miami Beach has hosted U.S. Presidents John Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Harry Truman, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

When Calvin Coolidge stayed at The Vinoy (now The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club) in downtown St. Petersburg in January 1930, it is said that he preferred the simple dishes that were being served from the employee kitchen over the elegant entrees served in the hotel dining room during his stay. Barack Obama stayed in the Presidential Suite during his campaign tour in 2008.

Georgia

The Lake House at The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee was previously referred to as 'The Presidential House;’ it was one of George W. Bush’s favorite places to stay. Guests who stay at Lake House now will find pictures of the former president from his time at the resort.

Hawaii

Every U.S. President from Lyndon Johnson to George W. Bush has stayed at The Kahala Hotel & Resort in Honolulu on the Hawaiian Island of Oahu.

Illinois

Known as the “Hotel of Presidents,” The Blackstone in Chicago was the tallest building in the city when it was built in 1910. Over the course of its history, the hotel has hosted 12 U.S. presidents, and its Suite of Presidents is where Harry S. Truman gave staff a private piano performance of the “Missouri Waltz;” Dwight D. Eisenhower watched his 1952 nomination for president on TV; and John F. Kennedy enjoyed Boston clam chowder when he received word he was needed at the White House during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Also in Chicago, both George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have stayed at the JW Marriott Chicago.

Louisiana

Calvin Coolidge, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Gerald Ford and Bill Clinton have all stayed at The Roosevelt New Orleans. And Lyndon B. Johnson stayed at The Jung Hotel & Residences, also in New Orleans.

Maryland

The Tidewater Inn in Easton hosted John F. Kennedy and his family.

Massachusetts

John F. Kennedy had grand plans for the lot of land on which The Charles Hotel sits in Boston – it is where he wanted to build his presidential library. However, local opposition shut that idea down, and The Charles Hotel was built; Bill Clinton stayed just last year.

New York

The Deer’s Head Inn in Elizabethtown in the Adirondacks –- which is also the oldest tavern in the Adirondacks – has hosted Grover Cleveland and Benjamin Harrison. Calvin Coolidge also found respite in the region, at White Pine Camp, which he called the “Summer White House.”

Tribeca’s The Frederick Hotel boasts the title of Manhattan’s longest continually-operating hotel, originally opening its doors at The Gerard House in 1845. Among its notable guests, Abraham Lincoln stayed at The Gerard House in the 1850s before becoming president.

Since its opening in 1964, when it was built for the World’s Fair, the Sheraton New York Times Square has welcomed every sitting U.S. president.

Sitting on a hilltop overlooking the Hudson River and the United States Military Academy, The Thayer Hotel at West Point opened in 1926 and has hosted five U.S. presidents, including John F. Kennedy and Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Ohio

During his presidency, Warren Harding opted to hideaway in a cabin at Deer Creek State Park. Today, park guests can stay in that very same cabin for a nice hideaway themselves.

Rhode Island

The Chanler at Cliff Walk, the only hotel on Newport’s famous Cliff Walk, was a favorite of frequent guest Theodore Roosevelt. Also in Newport, John F. Kennedy stayed at Hotel Viking, which sits atop the Historic Hill.

Texas

In Big Spring, Lyndon B. Johnson and Herbert Hoover both stayed at Hotel Settles, a 1930s-era hotel.

Known as Dallas’ first iconic hotel, The Adolphus has welcomed Franklin D. Roosevelt, Lyndon B. Johnson, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton through its doors.

Virginia

Reopening in March 2018 after three years and more than $80 million in renovations, The Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach has hosted U.S. presidents including Calvin Coolidge, Herbert Hoover, Harry S. Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson and Richard Nixon. In fact, Nixon was seen burning papers in the hotel’s oversized fireplace late at night in the middle of summer during Watergate. His daughters made some friends at the beach and invited them back to Washington, D.C. to tour the White House.

A young George Washington danced at The Inn at Little Washington during the time he surveyed the town and named the streets. Since then, the inn has hosted Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

The Jefferson Hotel in Richmond has welcomed U.S. presidents William Henry Harrison, William McKinley, Woodrow Wilson, William Taft, Calvin Coolidge, both Franklin and Theodore Roosevelt, Harry S. Truman, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. and George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama since opening its doors in 1895.

When preparing for a 2012 presidential debate, Barack Obama stayed at the Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg. Bill Clinton and George W. Bush also found respite on the resort’s quiet grounds.

West Virginia

The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs has hosted 27 U.S. presidents, including a recent visit by Donald Trump.

