Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, and sister Pippa Middleton watch Roger Federer of Switzerland face Andy Murray of Britain during the men's final match at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships at Wimbledon, England on July 8, 2012.

Kirsty Wigglesworth, AP

Congratulations are pouring in for the birth of Pippa Middleton's first baby, a boy, born Monday afternoon.

Among the well wishers is sister Duchess Kate, who, along with husband Prince William, said they are thrilled for the new parents.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thrilled for Pippa and James," Kensington Palace said in a statement.

The newborn adds another grandchild to the Middleton clan and a first first-cousin for William and Kate's Prince George, Princess Charlotte and baby Prince Louis of Cambridge.

Non-royals also took to social media to congratulate the couple on the newest addition to the family.

"Congratulations James and Pippa Matthews," one user tweeted.

Congratulations James and Pippa Matthews pic.twitter.com/Pi99hKv4Xf — Bridgette (@Bridget82848197) October 16, 2018

"Babies everywhere!!" another said with the hashtags #pippa and #MeghanAndHarry.

"Congratulations to Pippa Middleton & James Matthews for their first baby... best wishes and it's a boy!" one well-wisher chimed in.

Congratulations to Pippa Middleton& James Matthews for their first baby🎉best wishes and it's a boy!🙈#PippaMiddleton — Duchess but not real (@duchessdnz1c) October 16, 2018

"omg pippa middleton had her baby," another said.

omg pippa middleton had her baby — 𝑍 (@jgyIIenhaaI) October 16, 2018

"Friday - Eugenie gets married

Monday - Meghan's pregnant

Tuesday - Pippa gives birth

I can't wait to see Kate's next move," another tweeted.

Friday - Eugenie gets married

Monday - Meghan's pregnant

Tuesday - Pippa gives birth

I can't wait to see Kate's next move. — Katie Storey (@KEStorey) October 16, 2018

Meanwhile, some found humor in the news. One user wrote, "So, Pippa Middleton has had a baby. And?? No one raves on about the fact that I’ve had 5!!!!"

So, Pippa Middleton has had a baby.



And??



No one raves on about the fact that I’ve had 5!!!! 🙄 — Mad(ame) Me 💋💕 (@DYSONlife4real) October 16, 2018

More: Pippa Middleton captures the royal wedding spotlight again with pregnancy style

More: Pregnant Pippa Middleton glows in frilly frock at Wimbledon

Pippa Middleton turns 35: Her best looks

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com