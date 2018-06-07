WASHINGTON – Abortion rights activists are mailing wire coat hangers to Sen. Susan Collins as a stark reminder of an old method used to terminate pregnancies where abortion was illegal.

Collins, a moderate Republican and abortion rights supporter from Maine, is seen as a swing vote in the confirmation of the next Supreme Court justice.

President Donald Trump has said he will announce his nominee to replace retiring Justice Anthony M. Kennedy on Monday. During the campaign, Trump promised to pick pro-life judges who would vote to overturn or limit Roe v. Wade.

“There have been a lot of times where there’s been a lot of panic about Roe v. Wade being overturned, and there’s been a lot of hyperventilating about that, but this time really feels like it’s not a drill, this time feels serious,” said Janet Harris, 51, who sent a package of 10 wire hangers from her home in Oregon to Collins’ office.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) attends a lunch meeting for Republican lawmakers in the Cabinet Room at the White House June 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. Collins is a moderate Republican being watched closely for her vote on the president's Supreme Court nomination.

Pool, Getty Images

Collins and fellow Republican Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who also is pro-choice, are seen as key to the majority Republicans need for Senate confirmation. Democrats need to maintain their votes, plus one Republican to vote against the nominee to halt confirmation.

“I want to let her know that people are watching,” added Harris.

For pro-choice activists, who rallied online support using the hashtag #CoatHangersForCollins, the hangers serve as a visceral symbol of the high stakes of the abortion debate.

“I think maintaining that right for women is absolutely crucial,” said Ashley Long, 46, from Madison, Alabama, who sent a package of 100 wire hangers to Collins.

“She’s a senator who can absolutely be swayed. She cares what people think about her.”

Gina Loukareas, co-founder of reproductive rights advocacy group A Is For, said she sent hangers “because I wanted her to have a tangible reminder of where we’ve been and how important it is that we never go back to such a time.”

In last year’s health care debate, Collins voted against every measure to repeal the Affordable Care Act that would have defunded Planned Parenthood.

Collins’ office declined to comment about the hangers.

On CNN, the senator told host Jake Tapper, “I would not support a nominee who demonstrated hostility to Roe v. Wade.”

But abortion rights activists are worried because she voted to confirm Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s first Supreme Court nominee. Gorsuch recently joined the court’s 5-4 majority ruling in favor of clinics established to persuade women to continue their pregnancy.

“She’s kind of gone back and forth,” said Long. “She sort of has a reputation for saying she’s going to do one thing and then doing the other thing.”

When Long was 19, a student at the University of Virginia, she was raped and became pregnant.

“I had an abortion at 19, after rape, and I wouldn’t want my daughter, God forbid anything like that happened to her, I wouldn’t want her at 19 to be in a position where she didn’t have access to safe and legal abortions,” said Long.

Loukareas said the Roe v. Wade protections have been systematically dismantled at the state level. “It’s not just the access to abortion services that’s cut off... birth control, pre-natal care and cancer screenings are collateral damage.”

“We’ve heard countless stories from women about what life was like pre-Roe,” she said. “I hope those hangers remind Senator Collins of those days and what we stand to lose.”

Holly Honderich is a reporter for Medill News Service/The Medill School of Journalism.

