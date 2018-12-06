WASHINGTON — A Democratic political action committee has released a series of digital ads targeting Republican Senate candidates in Nevada, Tennessee, Ohio, Missouri and West Virginia.

American Bridge 21st Century officials said the ads are part of a national six figure ad buy. They focus on the Trump administration’s announcement that the health care provisions in the GOP tax bill make coverage of pre-existing conditions unconstitutional.

"Republicans own the mess they’ve made of our healthcare system — from driving up costs to trying to end coverage for preexisting conditions — and you can guarantee Democrats will hold them accountable every day through November,” spokeswoman Amelia Penniman said.

Here is the version of the ad targeting Rep. Marsha Blackburn, who is running for the Senate in Tennessee:

