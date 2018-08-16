LONDON — A longtime physician to Queen Elizabeth II was killed while riding his bike to work in the British capital, local media reported Thursday.

Peter Fisher, 67, collided with a truck on Wednesday as he made his way to his office at the Royal London Hospital for Integrated Medicine in Bloomsbury.

Fisher worked for the queen as a homeopathic doctor for 15 years. The incident took place during National Cycle to Work day in Britain. Buckingham Palace has not issued a formal statement, but the queen has been told of his death.

However, Sir Marcus Setchell, the queen's former gynecologist, told London's Evening Standard newspaper: "He was much respected as a good doctor who saw homeopathy as complementary to medical care. We are all shocked by his tragic loss."

Fisher is the eighth bicyclist who has been killed in London since May. Five of the deaths were a result of collisions with trucks.

Fisher was a world expert in homeopathy, an alternative medicine based on the idea that a tiny amount of a substance that causes a disease to stimulate the body's immune system in a natural way. The Royal London Hospital described Fisher as a "highly regarded colleague and friend."

