Celebrity couple Eric Dane, former star of "Grey’s Anatomy," and Rebecca Gayheart have filed for divorce and are navigating co-parenting. 

Gayheart told US Weekly that the separation is challenging.

"We do our best. I think that we’re, you know, I’m not going to lie, it’s not easy all the time. But we’re doing OK."

The 47-year-old "Scream" actress requested joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s two daughters, 8-year-old Billie and 6-year-old Georgia.

A history of challenges

Celeb Couple
Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane in 2015
Jason LaVeris, FilmMagic

The couple wed in 2004 and their marriage experienced some challenges before they began divorce proceedings in February 2018. In 2009, an intimate video of Dane, Gayheart and another woman leaked on the Internet. Two years later, Dane entered rehab for an addiction to painkillers that stemmed from a sports injury.

"We’ve all made mistakes. My one regret is that I got the person I love most wrapped up in all that: Rebecca," Dane told People in 2014. 

For now, 'no dating' 

Gayheart told Us Weekly that she's single but "No dating! I hang out with girlfriends." 

