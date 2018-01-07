A knife-wielding attacker slashed nine people in an Idaho apartment complex that provides housing to refugees, Boise police said Sunday.

Police said officers were called to the Wylie Street Station Apartments on Saturday night and quickly found the suspect not far from the site of the attack. The suspect, identified as a 30-year-old male, was taken into custody without further incident and was being interviewed by detectives, police said.

"Last night’s horrific attack does not represent Boise," Mayor Dave Bieter said Sunday. "Please join me in praying for the injured and their families. We must come together to condemn this vile act."

The victims were found in the parking lot and inside the complex. Four of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, Police Chief William Bones said.

He said officers were trying to determine why the suspect targeted the victims.

“As you can imagine the witnesses in the apartment complex along with the rest of our community are reeling from this attack," Bones said.

He echoed Bieter's assurances that the crime in no way reflects on the attitudes of the city's 220,000 people in a metropolitan area dubbed "Treasure Valley."

"This incident is not a representation of our community but a single evil individual who attacked people without provocation that we are aware of at this time," Bones said.

The knife used in the stabbing was discarded by the suspect prior to his arrest, and police searched the complex and a nearby canal for the weapon.

Bones said the number of victims was the most in a single incident in city history. Police victim witness coordinators and counselors were assisting the families, he said.

"Our hearts go out to the victims who are in the hospital," Bones said "Please keep them and their families in your thoughts and prayers."

The attack came a few hours after and three miles from a "Families Belong Together" immigration rally at the State Capitol that drew a thousands of protesters.

The apartment complex, minutes away from downtown in the city of more than 220,000 people, provides HUD-certified, low-income housing in one, two and three bedroom units. Northwest Real Estate Capital Corp., which operates the apartments, specializes in the property management and rehabilitation of HUD/Section 8 housing.

The Idaho Office for Refugees, which opened in the 1970s to help resettle people fleeing the overthrow of U.S. supported governments in Southeast Asia, says recent refugee arrivals to Idaho include large numbers from Iraq, Congo, Burma, Bhutan, Afghanistan and Somalia.

Bones said residents of the Wylie Street Station complex are a tight-knit community.

"I can tell you that the age range of the victims varies dramatically," he said. "It's affected all aspects of the families within the apartment buildings."

