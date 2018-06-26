A popular '90s snack is about to make a comeback.

The Kraft Heinz Company confirmed it will relaunch Planters Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls for a limited time, starting in July.

The Cheez Balls will be available in 2.75-ounce canisters, while Cheez Curls will come in 4-ounce canisters. They will sell for $1.99.

"We heard many impassioned pleas for us to bring Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls back over the years and we wanted to give our fans a chance to reunite with their most-missed cheesy snack," said Planters Head of Brand Building Melanie Huet in a statement released Tuesday.

You craved, I listened. #CheezBalls are back July 1 at select stores and online! Get ‘em while they’re… cheezy. https://t.co/mk5iY4lr03 – Mr. 🎩🥜 #SayCheezBalls pic.twitter.com/7nw7qhCFdh — Mr Peanut (@MrPeanut) June 26, 2018

The company said petitions, online groups and other efforts to bring back Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls go back as far as 12 years. The company says they shipped the first wave of the snacks to fans who went "above and beyond" in helping in its comeback.

On Twitter, fans of the classic snack rejoiced.

OMG DREAMS REALLY DO COME TRUE!!!!! 😭😭😭 — Cindy Underwood (@cindylunderwood) June 26, 2018

This is the best early birthday present EVER! I’m buying a case. — Lisa W (@justlisa_atx) June 26, 2018

