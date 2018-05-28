Rep. Tom Garrett, R-Va., announced Monday he's quitting his race for re-election, citing problems with alcohol.

The congressman representing Virginia's 5th District recently was the subject of a Politico article in which staffers said Garrett and his wife, Flanna Garrett, treated them like servants. The former and current staff members alleged the Garretts asked them to run errands, including caring for their dog.

UNITED STATES - MAY 17: Rep. Tom Garrett, R-Va., attends a House Foreign Affairs Committee markup in Rayburn Building on May 17, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) (CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

Tom Williams, AP

On Wednesday, Garrett, 46, told associates he was thinking of retiring from Congress, according to Politico. Then on Thursday he told reporters he would seek re-election in November during a "rambling, roughly half-hour news conference," Politico reported.

“There is no way in heck that I’m not going to be back here in 2019 as a member of the Congress representing the 5th District of Virginia. Too darn much is at stake,“ Garrett said, according to the article.

John Whitbeck, chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia sent a tweet Monday afternoon thanking Garrett for his service. "Substance abuse is a serious issue that reaches even to the halls of Congress.Tom has tremendous courage for bringing his own struggle to light. We wish him and his family all the best," the tweet read.

Garrett was first elected in 2016 and was a member of the House Freedom Caucus. He was being challenged by Democrat Leslie Cockburn.

Garrett's most recent FEC filing showed he had $133,275 on hand. Cockburn had $271,113 on hand in her most recent filing.

The Cook Political Report's latest take on the race said Garrett was "still mostly undefined and apparently allergic to raising money."

President Trump won the 5th District 53% to 42% in 2016, while Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam lost it by nine despite winning by nine statewide.

According to the Cook report, Garrett was criticized for meeting with white nationalist leader Jason Kessler at his Capitol Hill office before Kessler helped organize the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville. The rally led to the death of a counterprotester.

Garrett later expressed regret and said he didn't know who Kessler and his associates were when they met at the U.S. Capitol, Cook reported, saying the photo of the two together rallied progressives against Garrett.

Cockburn, a former correspondent for PBS's Frontline, lives on a farm in Rappahannock County. She won the Democratic nomination at the party's convention May 5. She has been a progressive activist in local fights against uranium mines and energy pipelines, Cook reported.

She forced Iraq-Afghan War veteran and tech entrepreneur Roger Dean Huffstetler to drop out, even though he had outraised her. Cook said Huffstetler may have been a better fit for the more conservative southern end of the district.

As of April 27, 53 members of the House had announced they will not seek re-election, 17 Democrats and 36 Republicans, according to Ballotpedia.

National Republican Congressional Committee press secretary Jesse Hunt told USA TODAY vie email Monday, “We wish Tom and his family well. We’re confident we will defeat Leslie Cockburn and hold the seat this fall.”

According to his Congressional biography, Garrett graduated with both his bachelor’s and juris doctor's degrees from the University of Richmond. He was in the Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps as an undergraduate at Richmond, and was commissioned as a second lieutenant upon graduating. He was on active duty as an artillery officer for six years, serving in Germany, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Garrett was elected to the Virginia State Senate in 2011 and served until 2017.

Follow Nicole Gaudiano and Carolyn McAtee Cerbin on Twitter: @ngaudiano and @carolyncerbin

