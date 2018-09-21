WASHINGTON – Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump last year at time when the White House had been plunged into chaos after the firing of FBI Director James Comey, according a New York Times report Friday.

According to the report, which Rosenstein strongly denied Friday, the deputy attorney general also suggested wearing a wire during encounters with the president while proposing the recruitment of other administration officials to support the president's removal.

“The New York Times’s story is inaccurate and factually incorrect,” Rosenstein said in a statement. “I will not further comment on a story based on anonymous sources who are obviously biased against the department and are advancing their own personal agenda. But let me be clear about this: Based on my personal dealings with the president, there is no basis to invoke the 25th Amendment.”

