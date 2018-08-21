Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's ex-personal lawyer, reached a plea deal Tuesday on campaign finance violations, bank fraud and tax evasion, according to a news report.

According to ABC, Cohen came to an agreement with federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York.

The reported deal comes after reports that federal investigators were looking into whether Cohen committed bank and tax fraud worth more than $20 million, according to a media report. The New York Times, citing anonymous sources, said authorities were focusing on loans obtained for taxi businesses owned by Cohen and his family.

Investigators were also considering whether Cohen had violated campaign finance and other laws when he made financial arrangements to pay women to stay silent about alleged affairs with then-candidate Trump in 2016.

Prosecutors had reportedly considered filing charges by the end of August.

Cohen, who long served as Trump's fixer, has been under investigation for months. In April, federal investigators for the Southern District of New York seized roughly 4 million files from Cohen's home, business office and hotel room.

The investigation has strained the once close relationship between Trump and Cohen.

