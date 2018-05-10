Sen. Steve Daines talks to reporters on Capitol Hill on July 27, 2017.

WASHINGTON - Republican Senator Steve Daines said he plans to attend his daughter's wedding in Montana on Saturday, the same day the Senate may vote to confirm nominee Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Daines said he will walk his daughter down the aisle for her wedding. Daines, who voted to move forward with Kavanaugh's nomination, also predicted there would be a new Supreme Court justice.

If Daines needs to get back to D.C. in a rush to cast his vote, he could get help from his Republican colleagues in Congress.

Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., offered to loan his private jet to Daines to get him back to Washington.

Daines said Gianforte, his "good friend and colleague," had offered to "come to save the day."

"If I need to be in two places at once to walk my daughter down the aisle on her wedding day and to be the final vote to put Judge Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court, he’s offered me use of his plane," Daines said. "I appreciate his generosity as well as his dedication to family and country."

Daines' vote likely won't be needed to get Kavanaugh on the court as several key deciding votes have swayed for the Supreme Court nominee.

Senators Susan Collins, R-Maine, Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W.V., all announced Friday they would vote for Kavanaugh.

Republicans appear to be cruising to a 51-49 victory for Kavanaugh's confirmation vote, which could come as early as Saturday.

In an interview with CNN, Daines said GOP leaders offered to hold open the confirmation vote overnight Saturday to allow him to return from Montana to Washington to vote.

"We're taking it a day at a time to see what happens," Daines told CNN.

