Revlon has names its first woman CEO — Debra Perelman, the daughter of the cosmetics and beauty company's billionaire board chairman, Ronald Perelman.

The New York City-based company tapped Perelman for its chief executive post and presidency on Wednesday, four months after she was named as chief operating officer and following a more than 20-year career at Revlon and MacAndrew & Forbes, the corporate management and acquisition firm headed by Ronald Perelman.

As both a Revlon executive and board member, Perelman, 44, has overseen corporate strategy and led a continuing transformation to digital retail marketing and sales, the company said.

In her new corporate positions, she will focus on enhancing Revlon's "consumer and customer focused approach," the company said.

"I love Revlon not only as a company, but as a culture of employees and executives who are committed to delivering women and men the best products in our industry," Perelman said in a statement about her new role. "I am committed to driving the company to compete and thrive in today's dynamic environment and encouraging our talented team's entrepreneurial spirit, agility and bold creativity."

File image supplied by Revlon shows Debra Perelman, the cosmetics and beauty company's new CEO.

Revlon

