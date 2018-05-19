Public guests arrive to go into Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

Matt Dunham/AP

Royals and A-listers alike showed up to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in England to witness the union of Prince Harry and his princess, Meghan Markle. Both know a lot of famous people, Harry from his work with charities and Meghan for her work in Hollywood.

Here's a list of the luminaries who showed:

Oprah Winfrey

Idris Elba

Scenes from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding Royal fans pose for a photo prior to the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, May 19, 2018. 01 / 15 Royal fans pose for a photo prior to the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, May 19, 2018. 01 / 15

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com