Apple has invited members of the media to its next press gathering on September 12 in Cupertino. The new iPhones are expected to launch there.

Apple

While no one outside of a select few at Apple know what to expect with the next iPhone, the rumor mill is churning once again – thanks, in part, to several leaks from credible sources over the past few days and weeks.

Before we dive into what those are, all we know for certain is this: Apple is hosting its media event next week on Sept. 12, in Cupertino, Calif.

What we’ll see that day is anyone’s guess but will likely be a few new iPhones and possibly a 4th-generation Apple Watch and an updated iPad Pro – if you believe the hype.

With that in mind, I’ve combed through the top tech sites, Apple blogs, and “inside info” from across the pond and back home, to give you a summarized look at what we may see soon in the smartphone department.

No. 1: Three new iPhones cometh

Apple is likely to launch not one or two but three new iPhones. The first flagship device is said to be a second-generation version of its iPhone X, one of the best-selling phones of 2018.

This new device – predicted to be called iPhone XS by many, including 9to5Mac – will rock the same 5.8-inch OLED display as its predecessor, but with some updated specs under the hood and a larger rear camera on the back to accommodate a better camera sensor.

The second new iPhone might be considered an "iPhone XS Plus," a supersized OLED display as large as 6.5 inches.

iPhone XS

9to5mac (https://9to5mac.com/)

Not only would this be the largest iPhone to date – and three inches bigger than the original 2007 iPhone – but this is even grander than Samsung’s just-launched Galaxy Note9, at 6.4 inches.

Allegedly, Apple’s third phone will be a more affordable 6.1-inch iPhone with an LCD display opposed to a pricier OLED screen, predicts Bloomberg.

For some or all of these new iPhones, new colors are expected, including – for the first time – a gold iPhone.

(In fact, Apple already leaked a gold iPhone X through a September 2017 FCC filing.)

No. 2: Upgraded specs

As you might expect from Apple every September, the new iPhones – especially the new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Plus – or whatever they’ll be called – will have some impressive specifications, which may include an upgraded A12 processor (says MacRumors), which could be 20- to 30 percent faster (estimates Macworld), along with improved LTE chips from Intel that support a faster 4G cellular connection and possibly a USB-C to Lightning cable for faster charging speeds.

These new flagship phones will continue with the (in)famous “notch” at the top, gesture controls, and Face ID to log into your device, secured apps, or the store, using a 3D scan of your face. Therefore, we won’t likely see an under-the-glass Touch ID option debut anytime soon, despite some buzz there (perhaps in 2019, suggests Forbes). Expect the same glass body for wireless charging as iPhone X.

iPhone Dummy Models

MacRumors.com

Reportedly, Apple’s new iPhones could use Corning’s Gorilla Glass 6, which is more durable and able to better stand up to multiple drops compared to the previous iteration of Gorilla Glass.

In the screen department, Apple will continue to work with Samsung on some of its screens but may lean on LG Display for the larger 6.5-inch OLED iPhone, predicts Bloomberg.

OK, battery life: not one of Apple’s strengths. And current rumors suggest Apple will continue to use a two-cell battery in the new 5.8- and 6.5-inch iPhones, but the larger 6.5-inch iPhone is said to be big enough to squeeze in a larger battery that may be somewhere around 3300- to 3400 milliamps, believes KGI Securities – but still shy of Samsung’s 4000 milliamp battery in the Galaxy Note9.

The new A12 processor is also said to help offer notably better standby life, too.

No. 3: A triple camera system

Will Apple follow Huawei and its P20 Pro and deliver a three-camera system on the back of the new iPhone XS or iPhone XS Plus?

According to the Korea Herald, via iPhoneHacks, the larger 6.5-inch iPhone XS Plus may use a triple-lens camera setup, perhaps similar in approach to Huawei’s latest. We know how important photography is to Apple, and so they’re likely looking to do something similar here.

If the rumors are true, this will come ahead of Samsung’s Galaxy S10+, likely to be released in early 2019, though MacRumors reminds us we’ve heard this about a triple-camera in an iPhone for a few years now, and, according to their sources, may not be seen from Apple until the fall of 2019.

Aside from new sizes, upgraded speed, and perhaps a triple camera system on the largest model, don’t expect anything too different from this year’s iPhones.

iDrop News

A third lens could likely enable 3x optical zoom on an iPhone for the first time, enabling users to magnify the image up to three times without having to move closer to the subject and with no loss discernable in quality. A third-lens could also help with low-light performance, and with augmented reality, by utilizing 3D sensing technology for a greater effect.

More: Whatever new features Apple announces next week, these 3 are the ones that really matter

More: Stop! Don't buy a new iPhone until the fourth week of September

More: Samsung's Galaxy Note9 review: Samsung's best phone yet is impressive, if not exciting

No. 4: A stylus?

According to investment firm Rosenblatt Securities and some CNET reporting based on similar rumors, the new iPhones that have an OLED screen – that is, the 5.8- and 6.5-inch models – may support an “iPen” device. Yes, similar to the iPad’s Apple Pencil support for those who want to write, draw, sketch and have greater precision overall, may also be able to do that with a support iPhone debuting this fall.

Apple, however, may feel it’s too much like Samsung’s S Pen, which is included with the Galaxy Note family – and now wirelessly enabled with the Note9’s stylus – but this rumor has more validity this year than in the past because of the Apple Pencil.

(While Samsung is known for its stylus, Apple’s Newton personal digital assistant supported one in 1993!)

No. 5: eSIM support

Many believe smartphones will begin utilizing a virtual SIM card or eSIM, to replace physical SIM cards provided by a carrier. One key benefit is they can be programmed and reprogrammed over the air, so you can switch networks at will – and without having to buy a piece of plastic in person and physically insert it into the phone.

According to Barrons, and expanded upon by iGeeksBlog, Apple may be working with STMicro to bring eSIM to its line of 2018 iPhones. After all, this company already supplies the Apple Watch Series 3 with eSIM components – which is why you don’t need to add a SIM for cellular connectivity -- so why not iPhones next?

(Fast fact: Both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL from Google were the first mainstream phones to support eSIMs.)

On a related note, according to 9to5Mac, the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Plus could add support for two SIM cards, which we’ve seen in many Android phones and ideal for anyone who does a lot of traveling between countries with different wireless providers or for those who want one number for work and one for personal use. One of those SIMs could be an eSIM, as well, though rumor has it there is a dual SIM tray.

Follow Marc on Twitter: @marc_saltzman. E-mail him at askmarcsaltzman@gmail.com.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com