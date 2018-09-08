Not every item is tax free during sales tax holidays.

The back-to-school shopping spree continues.

Three more states – Texas, Maryland and Massachusetts – will offer residents a tax break in time for the new school year.

Texas is up first and will hold a three-day holiday Friday through Sunday. This is the third tax holiday of the year for the Lone Star State, which had a hurricane supply holiday in April and an appliance holiday in May.

The round of sales tax holidays, also known as tax-free weekends, comes less than a week after 10 states offered similar savings. Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin held their holidays earlier this month.

Massachusetts' holiday is tentatively scheduled for Saturday and Sunday and is a tax break on the first $2,500 of most purchases.

Maryland shoppers have a whole week to shop tax-free starting Sunday and running through Aug. 18. Connecticut starts its week-long holiday Aug. 19.

Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon don't need a sales tax holiday to help get ready for the new school year. These states don't have a state sales tax rate.

Sales tax holidays

Texas

Dates: Friday through Sunday, Aug. 10-12

State tax rate: 6.25 percent

What’s tax-free: Clothing, backpacks and school supplies, less than $100

Exclusions: Accessories, athletic equipment, protective equipment, computers, software and textbooks.

Full list: https://comptroller.texas.gov

Massachusetts

Dates: Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 11-12

State tax rate: 6.25 percent

What’s tax-free: Almost everything.

Exclusions: Tobacco or marijuana products, gas, electricity, cars, boats, meals and items costing more than $2,500. In Massachusetts, there is no sales tax on clothes under $175.

More info: The state legislature approved the holiday on Aug. 1. Gov. Charlie Baker still needs to sign off on the law and is expected to do so, according to his staff.

Draft list: www.mass.gov

Maryland

Dates: Sunday through Aug. 18

State tax rate: 6 percent

What’s tax-free:

Clothing and footwear, up to $100

First $40 of a backpack or bookbag purchase

Exclusions: Accessories, sports equipment, protective equipment and sewing materials.

Full list: http://taxes.marylandtaxes.gov

Connecticut

Dates: Aug. 19-25

State tax rate: 6.35 percent

What’s tax-free: Clothing and footwear, less than $100

Exclusions: Sports uniforms, safety apparel and clothing accessories.

Full list: www.ct.gov/drs

