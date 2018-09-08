Samantha Bee just wants America to let women do their dang jobs.

Last night on "Full Frontal," the host brought pregnancy discrimination to the forefront, citing and grilling companies for treating expecting mothers unfairly.

Bee mentions a study that counted "nearly 31,000 charges of pregnancy discrimination" filed in the U.S. between 2011 and 2015.

"There are multiple laws on the books protecting pregnant people in the workplace, which makes sense because America is a country that values pregnancy so much Mike Pence is considering making it crime not to be with child," Bee said.

Specifically, Bee mentions:

The 2006 case of United Postal Service denying driver Peggy Young light duty, leaving her jobless and without benefits, after she became pregnant and could no longer lift more than 20 pounds under doctor's orders.

"I guess UPS stands for 'U Pregnant? Sux," Bee quipped.

Also the case of Jennifer Panattoni suing her employer, the Frankfort Police Department in Illinois, for forcing her to take unpaid leave, despite her listing multiple other jobs she could do while pregnant, she said.

And finally, the class action lawsuit against Walmart for pregnancy discrimination, coming after multiple complaints.

One such being from Otisha Woolbright, who said she was told by her boss that pregnancy was "no excuse" to not lift heavy items because Demi Moore once flipped on TV while she was nine months pregnant.

Bee said this type of discrimination can be life-changing, forever damaging women's career trajectories.

Pregnancy discrimination and the pay gap

The gender pay gap has not improved.

After pointing to a study saying "white women earn 81.9 percent of what white men earn," Bee said pregnancy discrimination widens that gap.

A University of Massachusetts sociology professor "who studied the parenthood pay gap for 15 years" found that a woman's pay decreased by 4 percent with each child she had, according to the New York Times.

And men? Well, their pay jumped 6 percent with each child.

"Ugh God, they deserve it," Bee snorted. "Do you have any idea how hard it is to stand near someone who's going through labor? The screams are uncomfortable."

America's new slogan, according to Bee

Before finishing her bit, Bee adds that the pay gap and discrimination is worse for women of color.

"Although at this point, the slogan of American should just be: 'America: It disproportionately hurts women of color!' "

Bee ends with a warning that "The mommy track is paved with good intentions" but that employers should just ask women what they want, instead of mysteriously taking them off projects or assuming they won't want part in something due to their pregnancies.

