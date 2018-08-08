Saudi Arabia, which expelled Canada's ambassador after Ottawa urged it to release jailed human rights activists, ratcheted up its anger Wednesday by suspending purchases of Canadian wheat and barley and moving all Saudi medical patients in Canadian hospitals to other countries.

Saudi Arabia has also frozen new trade and investment with Canada, suspended flights to Toronto and suspended its educational exchange programs with Canada.

The state news agency SPA said Riyadh had stopped sending patients to Canadian hospitals "according to directives by the leadership.”

Riyadh's tough position follows its recent decision – led by the crown prince – to lift a ban on women driving, even though some of the jailed activists were arrested for pressing for that reform.

The kingdom, whose Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has displayed an iron fist toward critics as he amasses power under his father, King Salman, erupted after Canada's Foreign Ministry demanded it "immediately release" some arrested human right activists, including Samar Badawi.

Samar Badawi is the sister of Raif Badawi, an outspoken human rights campaigner who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2014 on charges of insulting Islam. His wife and children are naturalized Canadian citizens.

Very alarmed to learn that Samar Badawi, Raif Badawi’s sister, has been imprisoned in Saudi Arabia. Canada stands together with the Badawi family in this difficult time, and we continue to strongly call for the release of both Raif and Samar Badawi. — Chrystia Freeland (@cafreeland) August 2, 2018

"Canada will always stand up for human rights in Canada and around the world, and women's rights are human rights," Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Monday.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry called her remarks "a major, unacceptable affront," "a violation of the Kingdom’s sovereignty" and "a blatant interference in the Kingdom’s domestic affairs, against basic international norms and all international protocols," according to the SPA.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Twitter that Canada's "surprising stance" is based on misinformation. “The prosecution of those mentioned is subject to our judicial systems which guaranteed their rights,” he added.

Amnesty International has called on other countries to join Canada in pressing Riyadh to release prisoners of conscience.

“Instead of pursuing human rights reform, the government of Saudi Arabia has chosen to lash out with punitive measures in the face of criticism," said Samah Hadid, Amnesty International’s Middle East Director of Campaigns.

"States with significant influence in Saudi Arabia – such as the U.S., U.K., and France – have now remained silent for far too long," he said.

Although Badawi was awarded the 2012 International Women of Courage Award by the U.S. State Department, the Trump administration has remained largely mute, at least publicly, in its response to the dispute, saying it prefers to raise the issue through private channels.

The Saudi Ministry of Media has suspended the account of a Saudi youth technology group that posted 9/11-themed tweet

"Both sides need to diplomatically resolve this together. We can't do it for them," said Heather Nauert, State Department spokeswoman.

The State Department said it has asked the Saudi government “for additional information on the detention of several activists” and urged Riyadh “to respect due process and to publicize information on the status of legal cases.”

The Trump administration enjoys a close relationship with Saudi Arabia, which put on a lavish reception for President Donald Trump in his first major foreign trip after assuming the presidency. The White House has also enlisted Riyadh as a close partner in its attempt to present a new peace plan for the Middle East.

In one unusual twist in the dispute, Infographic KSA, which, according to its website, is a non-profit, Saudi youth organization made up of volunteers interested in technology, has apologized for its tweet showing a low-flying Air Canada plane heading toward the CN Tower in Toronto, Canada's tallest structure, in a none-too-subtle flashback to 9/11.

The message superimposed over the photo: "As the Arabic saying goes – 'He who interferes with what doesn't concern him finds what doesn't please him.' #sa #Canada"

The Saudi Ministry of Media said it has suspended the group's account, which deleted the tweet, pending an investigation.

