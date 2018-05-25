A girl becomes emotional as she kneels in front of a cross at a makeshift memorial outside Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, on Monday, May 21, 2018.

Courtney Sacco, Corpus Christi (Texas) Caller Times

It's been nearly two decades since a pair of teens walked into a high school and carried out one of the worst mass shootings in the nation's history.

But the debate on school safety, guns and mental health sparked by the 1999 Columbine High School shooting rages on. From Columbine to Sandy Hook, and most recently Parkland, Fla., and Santa Fe, Texas, innocent lives are still being lost in record numbers each year. Similar to past high-profile shootings, the latest has prompted a renewed debate about what more can be done to identify students grappling with mental health issues before they turn violent.

It may be easy to dismiss these shooters as simply "evil" or "deranged," as U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz did when he referred to 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis. The teen is accused of fatally shooting 10 people and injuring 10 others at the Texas high school near Galveston last week.

But mass shooters can't just be hastily categorized as either “bad or mad,” experts say. It’s just not that simple, according to research published by the American Psychiatric Association.

Pagourtzis didn't fit the outsider mold. He's been described as a quiet loner who wore a trench coat to school even on hot days. But he also was a football player and “looked like a normal kid,” some of his fellow students said.

May 22: 2 school shootings, 2 different gun debates: Unlike Parkland, Santa Fe response is more muted

May 19: Texas shooting suspect won’t face death penalty, could be paroled

His violent tendencies went largely unnoticed until May 18 when authorities say he walked into the school carrying his father's shotgun and a revolver and opened fire in an art class. He had planned to kill himself as the Columbine shooters did but later told police he lost the courage.

Now he's been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault on a public servant. Texas treats 17 year-olds as adults in the justice system though his age makes him ineligible for the death penalty.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, is pictured in a mugshot released by the Galveston County Sheriffs Office. Pagourtzis is being held on capital murder charges in the shooting at Santa Fe High School and is being held at the Galveston County Jail. Mandatory Credit: Galveston County Sheriffs Office via USA TODAY NETWORK ORG XMIT: BBwmKzta8m5fw1dKF89Y (Via OlyDrop)

Galveston County Sheriffs Office, USA TODAY NETWORK

The shooting in Noblesville, Ind., on Friday was at least the 21st incident this year on a school campus in the nation.

"There have been too damn many of these," Cruz, R-Texas, said the day of the shooting in Santa Fe. "Texas has seen too many of these."

Unlike another accused teen shooter, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, the red flags with Pagourtzis weren't as noticeable.

2018: Noblesville, Indiana, school shooting is at least the 21st of 2018

Parkland: Prosecutor seeks death penalty for Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz

Read more: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott open to more steps to keep guns from the mentally ill

Cruz was known for his dark personality and quickly identified by his peers as the likely shooter behind the only other school massacre with double-digit deaths this year. That shooting took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s Day.

Cruz's online presence had been reported to the FBI and local law enforcement received 18 calls regarding Cruz's violent tendencies, threats he made against others and the school and his access to guns.

Nikolas Cruz is lead into the courtroom before being arraigned at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Cruz is accused of opening fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Feb. 14, killing 17 students and adults.

Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool

Both teenagers fit different social profiles. They do, however, share an inability to cope with life's periodic turmoil, said Dr. Mark Goulston, a Los Angeles-based psychiatrist and author of Just Listen.

For people who Goulston said suffer from mental health issues, it takes very little to knock them off balance. Those who can't draw from positive emotions and experiences to help them through a rough time can become destructive.

“When (a person who suffers from mental health issues) reaches inside themselves to be able to handle adversity they often come up empty," Goulston said. "If you have (a loving parent, for example) one of the best ways to deal with upsets is to turn to the love they gave you and feel you can make it through.

“When you turn inside yourself and find neglect, abuse and shame, then it’s going to be more difficult to make it through.”

Seeing the trends

Mental illness as defined by Goulston and serious mental illness is not one in the same.

Serious mental illnesses include diagnoses of major depression, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder, among other mental disorders that cause serious impairment.

Before continuing to draw connections between mass shootings and mental illness, experts say it's important to debunk some common misconceptions. Some of those are detailed in Gun Violence and Mental Illness, a 2016 book published by the American Psychiatric Association.

People with serious mental illness are generally not dangerous. Statistically, they represent less than 1% of all gun homicides each year and commit about 3% of violent crimes.

People who suffer from mental illness of any degree are more likely to hurt themselves than others. Deaths by suicide using firearms account for the majority of annual gun-related deaths.

More than 130 people have died in the more than 200 shootings at American elementary, middle and high schools since the 1999 Columbine shooting in Littleton, Colo., according to data compiled by the Washington Post.

Read more: Gov. Abbott: Texas must keep guns away from those who would "murder our children"

Thirty of the shooters, most of whom were current or former students, committed suicide after their attacks.

Life after the Texas Santa Fe High School shooting A memorial for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting is pictured on May 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. 01 / 21 A memorial for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting is pictured on May 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. 01 / 21

Experts say biological, social, and psychological factors are all relevant to what leads up to a mass shooting. A complex interaction of turmoil, psychopathology, traumatic life events, among other factors unique to each case, can serve as catalysts for acts of violence.

Pagourtzis’ father, Antonios Pagourtzis has described his son as a "good boy" who was a victim of bullying.

He had been bullied by classmates and coaches, one acquaintance told the Washington Post.

It’s also been revealed by the mother of one of the Santa Fe shooting victims that her daughter was harassed for months by Pagourtzis and she had publicly rejected his advances before becoming a target.

In Cruz's case he had even more of a pronounced pattern of mental health issues and violence.

In 2016, police learned Cruz was depressed and cut himself, and he had ingested gasoline in an attempt to kill himself at the high school.

He was diagnosed as developmentally delayed at a young age and later with depression, ADHD and autism.

Cruz’s mother also died about five months before the shooting spree.

The boiling point

Marla Eveillard, 14, cries as she hugs friends before the start of a vigil at the Parkland Baptist Church, for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Feb. 15, 2018.

Gerald Herbert, AP

Individuals who commit mass murder are known to plan the event well in advance, often act alone and similarly internalize extreme feelings of anger and revenge, as well as social alienation, according to the 2016 book.

The book notes some common traits among shooters and historical factors that contributed to the deadly events. A detailed case study of five mass murderers shows that during childhood, the shooters began to see people as generally rejecting and uncaring.

“The subjects had all been bullied or isolated during childhood and subsequently became loners who felt despair over their social alienation,” the book states. “They demonstrated paranoid traits such as suspiciousness and grudge holding.

"As a result, they spent a great deal of time feeling resentful and ruminating on past humiliations. The ruminations subsequently evolved into fantasies of violent revenge.”

Although research shows mass murder cannot be predicted, especially by people outside the shooters' social circle, schools can play a pivotal role in shaping the worldview of students.

School employees may be best positioned to enter or come close to entering that circle for troubled students, Goulston said.

“Every school should identify those special teachers or coaches ... those special mentors who students remember their whole life,” Goulston said.

“I would identify those individuals, those role models who have an interest in helping young boys (and girls) navigate their teenage years. Find a way to make them available. Start freeing them up because that’s a special quality.”

Looking for prevention

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a series of roundtables this week on gun safety he's looking for ways to better identify people with mental health issues so they can be barred from buying guns.

"One thing that seemed to be agreed upon by everyone in this room and that is that early intervention is essential, especially as it concerns mental health," Abbott said.

Abbott also tweeted Wednesday that the Telemedicine, Wellness, Intervention, Triage, and Referral, or TWITR project, is among the strategies the state is considering to make schools safer.

This program has proven successful at identifying students who may harm others and at helping students with mental health challenges. It’s one of many proposals we will consider next week to make our schools safer. #txlege #SantaFeStrong #SantaFeHigh https://t.co/AUzK8y9sfN — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 19, 2018

The Lubbock-based program is seeing success helping prevent at-risk students from committing violent acts and Abbott alluded to it as being a potential statewide model to reduce school shootings.

The TWITR project at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center works to identify junior high and high school students most at risk for committing violence in schools and intervene before it happens.

Schools participating in TWITR have reported a 17% reduction in truancy for referred students, a 3.6% increase in student GPAs and a 25% reduction in student discipline referrals, according to the TWITR project's website.

It's important to have school counselors and licensed professional counselors available to students at school, but for a troubled student, seeing a counselor who is overworked can be counterproductive, Goulston said.

"You need (mental health professionals) present to help deal with these issues," Goulston said. "But it's always a matter of resources. If (counselors) are overworked ... it's often difficult to be emotionally present with these vulnerable teens."

Needed resources

Corpus Christi Independent School District, a district of about 38,000 students in South Texas, employs 108 counselors, one of whom is a licensed social worker. The district also employs 18 licensed specialists in school psychology who are tapped by the district's 59 schools.

Eight Corpus Christi ISD school counselors make up a special crisis response team led by Ada Besinaiz, the district's executive director for educational support/counseling services.

The counselors, who received training on coping mechanisms, provide comfort and leadership when a campus or student is in crisis.

Corpus Christi ISD is doing what it can with the resources available but stands as an example of what many school districts face. School counselors were required to attend two seminars led by Alan Wolfelt, an author, educator, and grief counselor.

The seminars, also attended by other Corpus Christi ISD employees, have helped better equip employees with tools to identify troubled students.

Steve Kerr: Steve Kerr on Rockets' Santa Fe shooting tribute: 'Agonizing' that it will happen again

Read more: Texas leaders at odds over gun control following Santa Fe high school shooting

"(Students) typically don't make an outcry so it's the responsibility of educators to look for signs and be able to reach them to provide guidance," Besinaiz said.

Ray High School Principal Cecilia "Cissy" Reynolds-Perez said there are six counselors available to the more than 2,000 students enrolled at her school and they dedicate a large portion of their time to helping meet the students' academic needs.

"They have to be...We have to get the kids to graduate," Reynolds-Perez said. "They are there for the kids as well but with so many students and meeting their academic needs, it's hard for them to see all the warning signs kids may be exhibiting."

Reynolds-Perez, who was invited to a roundtable discussion about school safety by Abbott this week, said she voiced her concerns during the meeting and noted that it comes down to hiring more staff that can solely be dedicated to a student's mental health.

"It comes down to funding," she said. "We have to give schools the tools to see warning signs."

Reporter Julie Garcia contributed to this report.

Follow Beatriz Alvarado on Twitter: @CallerBetty

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com