Researchers in Australia say they have discovered a "lost world" of volcanoes off the coast of Tasmania.

Scientists with the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization said the underwater mountains, or seamounts, were found during seafloor mapping by a research vessel.

The seamounts reach as high as 3,000 meters from the sea floor, scientists said.

"The seamounts vary in size and shape, with some having sharp peaks while others have wide flat plateaus, dotted with small conical hills that would have been formed by ancient volcanic activity," said Tara Martin, a member of CSIRO's mapping team, in a statement.

The chain has attracted a variety of wildlife, from sea birds to pilot whales and humpback whales.

"This is a very diverse landscape and will undoubtedly be a biological hotspot that supports a dazzling array of marine life," Martin said.

Scientists believe the whales are using the seamounts to help they navigate during migration.

Scientists said two more research voyages are planned for the area in November and December to determine the origin of the seamounts.

