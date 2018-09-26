Maddox Ritch, 6, was last seen at Rankin Lake Park in Gastonia, NC on Saturday Sept. 22, 2018.

Handout, via FBI

A sprawling North Carolina park remained closed to the public Wednesday while scores of searchers continued the hunt for Maddox Ritch, an autistic and nonverbal 6-year-old who disappeared four days ago.

Maddox walking along a paved trail in Rankin Lake Park in Gastonia with his father on Saturday when "he decided to take off from me," Ian Ritch said Wednesday

"I didn’t think nothing of it, and he got a little too far away from me," Ritch told "Good Morning America." "As soon as I got to the point where I couldn’t see him anymore, I started panicking. I couldn’t see him anywhere."

More than 20 law enforcement agencies led by Gastonia Police and the FBI have been poring over every square foot of the 242-acre park. The FBI has promised a $10,000 reward for information that leads to finding Maddox, and authorities have been following up on more than 150 tips.

Maddox has blond hair, blue eyes, weighs 45 pounds, is only about 4 feet tall and was wearing an orange T-shirt with lettering “I am the Man,” black shorts and sandals.

More: Massive search underway for autistic, nonverbal child in North Carolina

More: 11 children rescued from 'third-world'-like New Mexico compound

Officers and agents sifted through trash containers, and search patrols continued overnight on foot and ATVs through the park and the surrounding area. Drones swept the area. An 80-acre lake is being slowly drained for clues, and Gastonia SWAT members in kayaks searched the lake and nearby waterways for clues.

Police were looking for a photographer and a jogger seen in the area that perhaps saw something. And authorities even pumped the voice of his parents into the park, hoping to draw Maddox out.

Ritch said he is racked with guilt, finding it hard to sleep at night in a comfortable bed knowing his son might be lost in the woods.

"I'm going to do all I can do to make sure he gets back home," he said. "I'll be out there searching, waiting, hoping, praying, everything I can do to get him home."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com