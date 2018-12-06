Sears, once America's most famous retailer, continues to fail A sign announcing the store will be closing hangs above a Sears store on Aug. 24, 2017 in Chicago. Sears Holdings Corporation, which owns both Sears and Kmart, said it was planning on closing another 28 Kmart stores. 01 / 26 A sign announcing the store will be closing hangs above a Sears store on Aug. 24, 2017 in Chicago. Sears Holdings Corporation, which owns both Sears and Kmart, said it was planning on closing another 28 Kmart stores. 01 / 26

Sears is expanding the list of stores where customers can get their vehicles serviced with tires purchased on Amazon.

The retailer's auto division announced a deal in May to begin offering the option to buy tires on Amazon and ship them to 47 local Sears locations.

Tuesday's announcement extends the list of stores where the option is available to 118. That represents nearly 1 in 4 Sears department stores.

Sears Holdings, which also owns the Kmart chain, has been struggling to gain traction as brick-and-mortar sales dwindle while online competition intensifies.

But the company's alliance with Amazon, including a separate deal to sell Kenmore appliances on the rival's platform, has earned praise from investors. The deal helps generate revenue and foot traffic.

“Amazon customer reviews have been very positive and we are two months ahead of schedule,” said Mike McCarthy, vice president and general manager of Sears Automotive, in a blog post. “Customers are taking advantage of additional services during the tire installation process, such as oil changes and alignments."

More than 90% of the Amazon tire buyers are new to Sears' auto services.

