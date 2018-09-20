MELBOURNE, Fla. – "Police activity" closed a Florida airport Thursday, authorities said in an early morning tweet.

"Melbourne International Airport is closed until further notice due to police activity. ALL flights suspended at this time. Please avoid the area and we will update you with more information," the tweet from police in Melbourne, Florida, said.

Orlando Melbourne International Airport is on lockdown after authorities said an unidentified student pilot breached security by boarding a passenger jet in a maintenance area.

The incident happened about 2 a.m. The student was spotted by an airport employee who immediately contacted airport police.

“There was a breach of security,” said Lori Booker, spokeswoman for Orlando Melbourne International Airport.

Police have blocked off entrances to the airport. A robot was searching the student’s car. Once the car is cleared for any potential threats, the airport will reopen. The student is in custody and was being questioned.

Melbourne police sent a tweet about the airport reopening soon: "The airport is still closed at this time. The person of interest has been apprehended. The airport should re-open soon."

Orlando Melbourne International typically serves about 500,000 passengers annually.

No other details were released.

