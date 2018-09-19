Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said Wednesday that he doesn't doubt Christine Blasey Ford believes she was assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in high school, but he dismissed demands for an FBI investigation into the matter.

"I don't doubt that she believes what she says, and in fact, I have a responsibility to give deference to that, at least until I hear it, and to make a determination afterwards if it is possible to make a determination," Grassley told reporters in Iowa.

The Iowa Republican's comments contrast with other Republicans who have said Ford is "mistaken" or have implied that she is making up the allegation out of political motivation.

Ford, a professor at Palo Alto University in California, alleges that Kavanaugh held her down and tried to remove her clothes at a party when they were both in high school. Kavanaugh has strongly denied the charges.

More: Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination: What we know about embattled nominee and accuser

More: GOP senator who called for Kavanaugh delay: 'Let's vote' if Ford not at Monday hearing

More: Buy Kavanaugh classmate Mark Judge's book about Georgetown Prep for $550

Both Ford and Kavanaugh have been invited to testify before the committee. Ford's lawyers have said their client wants to testify after the FBI investigates the allegations.

Grassley has rejected calls for an FBI investigation.

On Twitter, Grassley said committee "investigators are following up on the leads from Dr. Ford’s allegations" and that "no other OUTSIDE investigation is necessary." He also accused Democrats of "refusing to cooperate" in the investigation."

Cmte investigators are following up on the leads from Dr. Ford’s allegations & news stories No other OUTSIDE investigation is necessary for the Cmte to do its investigation. Don’t know why Dems are refusing to cooperate in the cmte’s investigation I hope Dems will join me 4/4 — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 19, 2018

In a separate tweet Wednesday, Grassley wondered why Democrats are calling for an FBI investigation now instead of when they first received Ford's letter containing the allegation.

If Senate Dems think they need the FBI to investigate, why didn’t they alert the FBI on July 30? As soon as I learned of the allegations from the Washington Post on Sunday I moved swiftly to follow up on Dr. Ford’s allegations As the FBI has said its role here is complete 3/4 — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 19, 2018

Still, Grassley declined to speculate whether the Senate will proceed with a committee vote on the high court nominee, something others have said should go forward even if Ford doesn't testify.

"At this point, we are taking it step by step. So I can't answer your question until whatever that midnight hour is," Grassley said.

He said Ford's "information is very important" and that he will work to accommodate Ford's testimony "in any format she is comfortable" with.

Grassley also said Ford "shouldn’t be threatened or insulted" and that "she deserves to be heard."

"I expect my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to be respectful & treat this situation with the sensitivity it deserves," he said.

We’re going to continue to try to hear from Dr. Ford in any format she's comfortable w open session/closed session/private staff interviews/public staff interviews bc her information is very important. We’ve provided an opportunity for her to put her story fwd on Monday 2/4 — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 19, 2018

Dr. Ford shouldn’t be threatened or insulted & she deserves to be heard. I expect my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to be respectful & treat this situation with the sensitivity it deserves 1/4 — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 19, 2018

He also emphasized that Kavanaugh's side should be heard, as well.

"One is we have a responsibility to hear her out," Grassley said. "And number two: Judge Kavanaugh, I am sure, feels uncomfortable. He has a right to be heard."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com