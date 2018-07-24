A server at a Texas steakhouse who went viral for sharing what appeared to be a racist message from a customer lied about what happened, his employer said.

Khalil Cavil, a server at Saltgrass Steak House in Odessa, posted a photo to Facebook of a bill with a note written on the top saying, "We don't tip terrorist." His name, Khalil, is circled and a zero appears in the tip field for a bill totaling $108.73. Cavil said on Facebook he posted the image to show that "this racism, and this hatred still exists."

Amid initial reports of the "terrorist" note, Saltgrass banned a customer blamed for the message. But, a customer didn't write that, management at Saltgrass Steak House discovered.

More: Customer who left racist ‘we don’t tip terrorist’ message banned from Texas restaurant

More: BBQ Becky, Permit Patty and why the Internet is shaming white people who police people 'simply for being black'

“After further investigation, we have learned that our employee fabricated the entire story," Terry Turney, COO of Saltgrass said in a statement to USA TODAY. "The customer has been contacted and invited back to our restaurant to dine on us. Racism of any form is intolerable, and we will always act swiftly should it occur in any of our establishments. Falsely accusing someone of racism is equally disturbing.”

Cavil has admitted to faking the story, the Odessa American reports.

“I’m sorry," Cavil told the newspaper. "I deeply made a huge, big mistake. And I’m in the process of getting the help that I need."

Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com