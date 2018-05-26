Ellie, a service dog in training, unexpectedly gave birth to eight puppies while waiting at an airport in Tampa, Fla.

The two-year-old yellow lab was assisted by city paramedics on Friday, according to Tampa Fire Rescue's Twitter account.

As a crowd smiled and cheered, she brought seven males and one female into the world.

The puppies' father, Nugget, also a service dog, was among the onlookers at Tampa International Airport's Gate F80, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

Ellie's owner Diane Van Atter was waiting to board a flight to Philadelphia when Ellie went in to labor, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Airport spokeswoman Emily Nipps told the publication that Van Atter said she has mobility and pain issues.

Tampa paramedics do it all! PM Larry Glanton and Lt Natalie Brown teamed up to deliver the 8 puppies @FlyTPA #AirportPuppies pic.twitter.com/eAZzoe1Zvm — Tampa Fire Rescue (@TampaFireRescue) May 25, 2018

The Times reports Van Atter was traveling with stepmother Karen James. James told the paper they knew Ellie, or Eleanor Rigby, was pregnant and that the dog may have given birth early because of the excitement of the airport.

Some of the pups were named after the paramedics that helped with the delivery, reports Fox 13, Tampa.

"Number two is Larry," Tampa Fire Rescue's Larry Glanton told the station with a smile.

Ruff day for this mama at Gate F80! With the help of ARFF paramedics, service dog Eleanor Rigby just delivered 8 pups -7 males, 1 female. pic.twitter.com/kiijFz0FBq — Tampa Intl Airport (@FlyTPA) May 25, 2018

